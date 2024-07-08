Cheer the Three Lions to the final at this Wednesday's FanZone at the Flag Market!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sweeeeeet Carooooline! Preston is pulsating with excitement as England stormed into the semi-finals of Euro 2024, rolling the Swiss over to make the semis.

And you can cheer them onto the final when they take on Netherlands in the final four at the city’s Euro Fanzone on Wednesday evening.

The Preston Fanzone, at the iconic Flag Market, offers a vibrant and atmosphere where fans can gather to cheer on the Three Lions.

All tables have already sold out within minutes of the final whistle but standing tickets are available now for just £6 +BF.

Watch England this Wednesday

Doors to the Fanzone will open at 7pm, giving fans plenty of time to settle in, grab a beer and refreshments, and soak in the pre-match excitement.

John Chesworth, executive chair of Harrison Drury solicitors, sponsors of the city’s Fanzone, said: "Wow, what an atmosphere on Saturday, it was great to see the city centre busy, with people embracing the game. As England advances to the semi-finals of the Euros, the excitement really is palpable.

“The atmosphere in the Fanzone this Wednesday will be electric, so make sure you book your tickets early! With fans from across the city coming together to celebrate and support our team, we can't wait to experience the energy firsthand."

Don't miss out on this historic moment for English football. Gather your friends and family, don your England jerseys, and head to the Preston Fanzone this Wednesday to be part of the excitement. Together, let's cheer our team to victory and make this a night to remember!

A spokesperson for Preston BID said: "We are thrilled to see England reach the semi-finals, and we want to create an unforgettable experience for fans here in Preston.

"The Preston Fanzone will be buzzing with excitement, and we invite everyone to join us for an incredible evening of football and community spirit."

Guests will be able to watch the matches on a high-definition screen, used at the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and at countless movie premieres.

The event’s bars will be delivered by venues from the city centre.