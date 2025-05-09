Chatburn’s The Manor House Bids a Deeply Heartfelt Farewell to GP Dr. Vanessa Warren After 20 Years of Compassionate Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some farewells that speak to the heart of a community. Such was the atmosphere at The Manor House Nursing Home on Monday 28th April, where a moving and memorable celebration was held to honour Dr. Vanessa Warren, who is stepping back from her long-standing role as the home's general practitioner after more than two decades of unwavering service.

Dr. Warren has been a constant presence at The Manor House for over 20 years. Throughout that time, she has cared for more than 800 residents, building deep trust and connection with staff, families, and the wider The Manor House community. Her care has extended far beyond clinical responsibility. Known for her calm presence, compassionate approach, and decisive leadership, she has guided the home through quiet moments and crises alike, always with a gentle voice and steady hand.

The farewell event, timed with her final consultation visit, was designed as a surprise. Dr. Warren arrived at 2pm expecting a routine day and was met instead with warm applause, heartfelt tributes, and the company of staff, residents, families, and long-time colleagues. Light music floated through the air, a lovingly prepared grazing table stretched across the lounge, and the walls seemed to echo the gratitude of more than two decades.

The grazing table, crafted by senior carer Tracy was a vibrant centrepiece, featuring fresh fruits, cheeses, crackers, vegetables, cured meats, and handmade dips. It stood as a testament to the care and effort the team put into honouring someone who has meant so much to the home.

Among the guests were not only current staff and residents, but also many who returned specially for the occasion. Janet, the former owner of The Manor House, joined the celebration, as did Judith, a beloved former Deputy Manager who came out of retirement to express her thanks. Members of the FENT team, who worked closely with Dr. Warren over many years, also made the journey to be present.

Registered Manager Cath Mellin shared an emotional tribute:

“She will be sadly missed because of her dedication, commitment, and loyalty to the home. She became a friend over the years.”

Emma, a senior carer who worked alongside Dr. Warren for all those years Stated:

“You will never realise how many lives you touched. You’ve been there for us — out of hours, weekends, always putting The Manor House first. Your love for this place was unconditional. You are a dedicated and amazing person. Over the years, you’ve become a friend to us, and there was never anything too much trouble. You were never more than a phone call away. Your end-of-life care was second to none.”

Dr. Warren’s medical contributions were marked not just by knowledge but by compassion. Her special interest in palliative care ensured that residents could often remain at The Manor House in their final moments, rather than be transferred to hospital. Her commitment to honouring each person’s wishes and her ability to ease difficult transitions made her a figure of deep reassurance for residents and families alike.

A highlight of the afternoon came with the presentation of a symbolic and deeply personal gift. Dr. Warren was presented with an original painting titled Loyalty, a portrait of a black Labrador by respected local artist Steven Townsend. The choice of image was intentional: Dr. Warren owns a black Labrador, and the theme of loyalty reflected both the canine subject and the loyalty she herself had shown over two decades of dedicated service.

Also in attendance were Dr. Warren’s parents, Mike and Jean. Jean, a retired nurse and current resident at The Manor House, added a special dimension to the gathering, as the staff reflected on the unique honour of caring for the mother of a doctor who had cared so deeply for them.

Jean spoke with heartfelt pride:

“Vanessa worked hard and gave her best as a doctor.”

The afternoon was emotional. In a handwritten card to the team, Dr. Warren wrote:

“I am very sad to be leaving and will miss everyone a lot… but will still see you all, when I visit mum Thank you for being such a wonderful team it has been a joy to know and work with you all keep up the hard work you do make a massive difference to the people and families you care for’

Though Dr. Warren has not publicly shared her future plans, The Manor House team takes comfort in knowing that her visits will continue as she remains close through her mother. The sense of continuity, and the relationships she has helped foster, ensure her presence will remain a lasting part of the home.

As one chapter closes, the impact of Dr. Warren’s care and commitment lives on. The Manor House team, its residents, and the many families she supported will remember her not just as a doctor, but as a friend, an advocate, and a quiet leader who gave so much of herself to others.