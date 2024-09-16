Charnock Richard's Scarecrow Spectacular!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charnock Richard was buzzing with excitement this weekend as the much-anticipated Scarecrow Festival took over the village. Despite the challenging weather, the event proved yet again to be a fantastic family day out, bringing together locals and visitors alike for a weekend of fun, creativity and community spirit!

The village came alive with an array of exciting activities taking place at Christ Church Charnock Richard, the Primary School, the Scout & Guide HQ, and the Pre-School. There was something for everyone – from tombolas and games to face painting and fairground rides. Visitors were also spoiled for choice with delicious treats, including hot pies, sandwiches, hot dogs, cakes and ice cream. The village’s beloved pubs provided a perfect place to take a break and refuel for those walking around.

Of course, the stars of the show were the scarecrows themselves – the creativity on display was nothing short of ‘straw-some’! After much anticipation, the results of the scarecrow competition were announced. This year’s big winners included the ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic & Lion’ scarecrow on Freemans Lane, which nabbed the top prize, followed by the much-loved ‘Bluey & Bingo’ on Church Fold in second place, and the ‘Cheshire Cat’ on Chorley Lane in third. A huge thanks to Katie Locke, Director at Morris Quality Bakers LTD – the festival’s headline sponsor ­– for braving the weather to present the awards.

The festival committee extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who made the event possible, from the dedicated volunteers and generous local businesses to the talented residents who brought their scarecrow visions to life. The sense of community was palpable and the festival succeeded in bringing people together for a wonderful cause – raising funds for local village groups and charities. The weekend may be over, but the sense of joy and unity it created will last long after the scarecrows have been taken down. We can’t wait to see what next year’s Scarecrow Festival has in store!