Charity’s project comes to fruition!

A project by Rosemere Cancer Foundation to ensure patients on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward receive regular treats of fresh fruit canapes and cocktails made with freshly squeezed fruit juices has again come to fruition!

Funds at a rate of £40 per month for the next 12 months have been set aside for ward housekeeper Christine Ryan to buy in fruit supplies, which are then made into the drinks and snacks by the catering team at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Sure Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “This is a project that has been bearing fruit now for a number of years in terms of the little pick-me-up it gives to patients.

“We spend a lot of the donations we receive on ground-breaking equipment and research but simpler projects like the fruit cocktails and canapes, supplying ice creams and ice lollies to Ribblesdale Ward patients and funding free complementary therapies for all cancer patients in our region in treatment, and offering it to their families and carers as well, can be just as important to wellbeing.”

Ward housekeeper Christine Ryan with Rosemere Cancer Foundation funded fruit for patients

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk