Charity hopeful this year’s Walk in the Dark will be no uphill struggle

Having celebrated one of their most successful ever Walk in the Dark events last year, the fundraising team at Rosemere Cancer Foundation is hopeful that getting this year’s to replicate it will be a stroll rather than an uphill struggle!

The charity’s 17th annual Walk in the Dark takes place on the evening of Saturday, 26th April – just one week after the Easter weekend so an opportunity for participants to walk off their Easter Eggs and Hot Cross Buns!

The walk is returning with its longtime sponsor, Preston-based construction and development company Eric Wright Group Limited.

It is also being supported by Preston bus and coach company Redline Buses Ltd, which will again lay on free shuttle buses to take walkers wanting to park their cars at the Royal Preston Hospital, where the 11-mile walk finishes, to its start line at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

Getting set for this year’s Walk in the Dark are Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Sue Swire (far right) with colleagues from Eric Wright Group’s Walton Summit headquarters (left to right) John Donohoe, Natalie Ashworth and Laura Robinson

In addition, Darwen-based commercial printers Empine Group Ltd is supporting Walk in the Dark with promotional banners and other event marketing materials.

Fundraising manager Sue Swire, who leads the Rosemere Cancer Foundation team, said: “Last year’s Walk in Dark had 550 walkers of all ages take part, who collectively raised more than £57,000 for our projects across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

“It was one of our most successful Walk in the Darks ever and our hope is that we can keep the event’s momentum going so at the least, we replicate 2024’s figures.”

Sue continued: “The walk has been happening every year now for the best part of 20 years and each time, we learn something that helps us improve the event for the following year. The start line atmosphere is great. There’s a real sense of inclusivity and community as well as fun and excitement with a lot of walkers dressing up.

“The route is largely flat and fully marshalled so no one can get lost. We provide free refreshments en route and at the end. All finishers receive a medal and the best bit of all is that everyone joining us is literally taking steps to help fund projects that make a real difference to local people going through cancer treatment.”

Sue added: “If you’ve never done Walk in the Dark before, please consider joining us this year. The support we receive from our fantastic sponsor, Eric Wright Group Ltd, plus Redline Ltd and Empine Group, means that every penny raised from walkers’ entry fees and donations goes towards our work and the timing of this year’s event means it comes with the added bonus of being an opportunity to walk off any Easter excesses!”

Jeremy Hartley, Chief Executive Officer of Eric Wright Group, said: “We are delighted once again to be involved in Walk in the Dark. As a local company, we have always recognised Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s hugely valuable work in supporting those in treatment both at Rosemere Cancer Centre and all of our region’s hospital cancer units. We send all the participants our best wishes as they raise money for this excellent cause.”

Entry to Walk in the Dark, which is dog-friendly, costs £15 per person but is free for children under-12. For further information and to register, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.