Charity Gives Teenagers Time To Breathe

Young people have the opportunity to grow their own food which they’ll cook and serve at a new youth café, thanks to a Lancashire-based charity.

Time to Breathe, one of the programmes run by Lancashire Youth Challenge to improve physical and mental health, gives young people the chance to experience the benefits of the natural world, many for the first time.

The latest project has involved them supporting work and enjoying activities at Miss Whalley’s Field in Lancaster and Gathering Fields Wellbeing Centre near Abbeystead.

At Miss Whalley’s Field the young people have been helping the Friends of the field install a fruit orchard by weeding and planting trees, and building a raised bed.

Young people from Time to Breathe help volunteers in Lancaster.

Ben Ruth, one of the volunteers at Miss Whalley’s Field said: “The participants of LYC are a pleasure to work with. Their weeding, digging, mulching and planting efforts have made a lasting improvement to the orchard which will be enjoyed by all visitors to the field for years to come.”

While at Gathering Fields, based at Swainshead Hall Farm, they’ve been seeding and weeding a wildflower area and sowing herbs as well as harvesting. They’ve also helped out during the lambing season and looked after the goats.

One of the participants on a taster session at the farm described it as ‘the best day of my life.’

Another who had completed the programme said being outdoors made her feel better about herself: “I’ve learnt to believe in myself a lot more. I’m more smiley and happy – it’s great.”

Lancashire Youth Challenge participants working on the Time to Breathe project.

Fruit from trees at Miss Whalley’s Field and produce from Gathering Fields will be cooked to make a three course meal to be served at new youth café sessions held at The Cornerstone in Lancaster, LYC’s base, from August to December.

As well as giving them transferable life skills, Time to Breathe also offers opportunities for young people to take part in a range of activities including crafts, hiking, emotional wellbeing workshops, cold water immersion and wild camping, giving them time for self-reflection.

“By stepping into nature, young people rediscover the truth: we are not separate from the earth but deeply intertwined with its rhythm and life,” said LYC chief executive, Guy Christiansen.

“Those who’ve already participated have really taken to the Time to Breathe programme and found it has greatly improved their health and emotional wellbeing.”

The 2025 programme is supported with funding from the Westminster Foundation, Food Futures Pots of Possibility Fund, The D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust and The Finnis Scott Foundation.

Recruitment has begun for the two 14-week programmes taking place this year which are open to young people aged 12 plus. Sessions take place on Mondays at The Cornerstone in Sulyard Street from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. Each group has a maximum of ten participants.

For more information on Time to Breathe, visit www.lancashireyouthchallenge.co.uk

To refer a young person please contact: [email protected]