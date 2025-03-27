Charity family fun day in aid of cancer help Preston
“This Charity is very close to my heart as within the last 2 years, I lost my mother in law after a 4 year battle with cancer and 7 months later I lost my Dad, just 3 months after his diagnosis!
Having a teenage daughter, heading into her final year at school who doted on her Grandma, and a 7 year old who absolutely loved his Grandad more that anything, to lose both of them in such a short space of time was destroying.
As a family, we all received support individually from ‘Cancer Help-Preston' They have been fantastic, which is why I would love to be able to give back as much as I can by raising awareness and as much money as possible so they can continue supporting families just like mine!’
Sandra is organising a very exciting fun day at Doodles Day Nursery on Saturday 28th June 2025, please SAVE THE DATE and stay tuned for more information!