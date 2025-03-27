Charity family fun day in aid of Cancer help Preston, with lots of stalls and activities planned during the event, we have games, amazing pizzas and cakes, teas, coffees, juices and snacks, with a variety of amazing stalls to browse through, plus much more for all the family to enjoy, all raising money for an amazing cancer charity... https://www.facebook.com/share/18VD6KhgRx/

“This Charity is very close to my heart as within the last 2 years, I lost my mother in law after a 4 year battle with cancer and 7 months later I lost my Dad, just 3 months after his diagnosis!

Having a teenage daughter, heading into her final year at school who doted on her Grandma, and a 7 year old who absolutely loved his Grandad more that anything, to lose both of them in such a short space of time was destroying.

As a family, we all received support individually from ‘Cancer Help-Preston' They have been fantastic, which is why I would love to be able to give back as much as I can by raising awareness and as much money as possible so they can continue supporting families just like mine!’

Sandra is organising a very exciting fun day at Doodles Day Nursery on Saturday 28th June 2025, please SAVE THE DATE and stay tuned for more information!