Change of scenery: Couple make move for quality of life in Lancashire

A retired couple have moved to a new community in Cottam after making the decision to search for a better quality of life and greater accessibility.

Karen (60) and Carl (63) Bentley have settled into a new property at Barratt Homes’ development, Cottam Gardens, after making a move that allowed them to stay local to Preston whilst enjoying the benefits of a peaceful, safe neighbourhood.

The couple, who moved from Ashton along with their family cat, Coco, used Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme, which meant that the housebuilder arranged the valuations and sale of their existing property to allow for a quicker, smoother move.

Speaking about their new home and purchasing experience, Carl said: “The Part Exchange scheme was incredibly useful as our new home was already built, so this meant we were ready to move almost immediately. It provided certainty from the very beginning of the process.

BM - A typical street scene at Cottam Gardens in Cottam, Lancs

“Having bought the Lutterworth style property, we’re now in a home, as well as a location, that we feel meets our needs. I’m now disabled after failed spinal operations, so the wide driveway allows me the room I need to get in and out of the car, and the spacious rooms and layout are far better than other homes we viewed.

“We considered a few different homes at the development, but it was on the recommendation from the Sales Adviser, Sarah, that we visit the Lutterworth. We both immediately knew that we’d found our new home.”

Karen and Carl moved just six minutes away from their previous home in Ashton as the growing community gave them the peaceful retirement setting they longed for. With Cottam’s idyllic location and Barratt Homes’ dedication to implementing green spaces and wildlife friendly features at its developments, the couple are impressed with their new surroundings.

Karen said: “The immediate area provides so much space, woodlands, and access to walks around the local area and along the Lancaster Canal. There is easy access to shops in Preston, local parks, multiple businesses and workplaces, motorways, and leisure centres such as Deepdale and the UCLan sports arena.

“Everyone we’ve met at Cottam Gardens and the surrounding areas has been lovely and approachable. The neighbourhood here is developing well with amenities and planned events throughout the year, such as at Easter and Christmas.

“There are many new housing developments in Preston and the surrounding areas. In the main city, these are massive estates with the traffic and associated issues of large population areas. Cottam Gardens is a much smaller development with many advantages in our opinion.”

The couple were thoroughly impressed with the level of service they had received from both the sales and site teams, as well as the third parties such as a local solicitors that had been appointed on the recommendation of Sarah.

Carl continued: “Sarah went above and beyond throughout the process, helping to arrange local viewings for any homes not currently available at the development, and always working with a smile on her face. It was a fantastic service with no enquiry being too big or too small.

“We would 100% recommend buying with Barratt Homes to anyone. After moving in, the after care has been superb with regular calls to check how we are doing.”

Cottam Gardens currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £265,000.

For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.