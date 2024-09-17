Chamber’s Women Mean Business event hears inspirational stories from history
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These were just some of the words spoken by guests at the latest sold-out Women Mean Business event, hosted by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.
The event – sponsored by Code Galaxy – welcomed two keynote speakers to Stanley House Spa and Hotel in Mellor.
Jane Simpson, commercial director at United Utilities and nominated as one of the Daily Telegraph’s top 50 women in engineering, spoke alongside Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines MBE, who has recently worked with Hollywood royalty, Anthony Hopkins, on “One Life”. The film documents the life of Sir Nicholas Winton, the humanitarian who rescued hundreds of children during the Holocaust, one of which was Milena.
Lady Milena said: “It was a pleasure to join the Chamber for Women Mean Business, and to speak with so many successful female entrepreneurs; I was very impressed with their accomplishments, and it was an honour to share my story, and the afternoon, with them”.
Nicky Speakman, director and co-founder of Code Galaxy, said: "We couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of this month’s Women Mean Business event. It’s incredibly inspiring to see so many talented women coming together to share their experiences and support each other.
“The atmosphere was electric, and the keynote speeches were nothing short of remarkable. This event truly embodies the strength and ambition of women in Lancashire's business community."
The final Women Mean Business event of 2024 is on Friday 6th December at Stanley House. To book tickets e-mail [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.