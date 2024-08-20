Chamber welcome sponsor for key Lancashire survey and quarterly events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has formed a strategic partnership with leading law firm, Brabners, to collaborate in producing the key Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) and staging the Lancashire Economic Breakfast events.

The QES is a vital tool in assessing the economic pulse of county, gathering data from businesses across various sectors, providing an accurate snapshot of economic trends, challenges, and opportunities.

It is the largest UK private sector survey of businesses from across 53 Chambers – headed by the British Chambers of Commerce - and is a leading indicator of GDP growth which is watched by government policymakers, including HM Treasury and the Bank of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire Economic Breakfast, held quarterly, is a premier event that brings together business leaders, policymakers, and economic experts to discuss the latest survey results and broader economic issues.

Lancashire Economic Breakfast at St Catherine's Hospice

Robert White, CEO at Brabners, said: “This partnership underscores Brabners' dedication to supporting growth and providing valuable insights to businesses across Lancashire.

“Our firm has always been deeply invested in the Northern business community. We established our True North network last year to unite business leaders from across the region to drive purposeful action towards unlocking the true potential of the Northern economy. Combined with supporting initiatives like the QES and Lancashire Economic Breakfast, we aim to play our part in building a better understanding of the economic landscape and helping businesses navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Sponsorship of these two key economic indicators will also help provide community support by strengthening our ties with local businesses and ensure that the concerns and needs of Lancashire businesses are represented at both local and national levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Lancashire Economic Breakfast will take place on Thursday 10th October, at The Mill at St Catherines Hospice at Lostock Hall, Preston. Attendees will receive a detailed report on the latest QES results, as well as hearing from experts in the field on how this relates to Lancashire’s economic landscape.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, said: “We are delighted to welcome Brabners in sponsoring both the QES and our keynote event.

“The Lancashire Economic Breakfast is an essential platform for dialogue and knowledge sharing. By sponsoring this event, Brabners is supporting a forum where key economic issues are addressed, and actionable insights are shared, benefiting businesses throughout the region and aiding growth.”

For more information and to register for the Lancashire Economic Breakfast, visit https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/lancashire-economic-breakfast-2/