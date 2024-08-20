Chamber welcome sponsor for key Lancashire survey and quarterly events
and live on Freeview channel 276
The QES is a vital tool in assessing the economic pulse of county, gathering data from businesses across various sectors, providing an accurate snapshot of economic trends, challenges, and opportunities.
It is the largest UK private sector survey of businesses from across 53 Chambers – headed by the British Chambers of Commerce - and is a leading indicator of GDP growth which is watched by government policymakers, including HM Treasury and the Bank of England.
The Lancashire Economic Breakfast, held quarterly, is a premier event that brings together business leaders, policymakers, and economic experts to discuss the latest survey results and broader economic issues.
Robert White, CEO at Brabners, said: “This partnership underscores Brabners' dedication to supporting growth and providing valuable insights to businesses across Lancashire.
“Our firm has always been deeply invested in the Northern business community. We established our True North network last year to unite business leaders from across the region to drive purposeful action towards unlocking the true potential of the Northern economy. Combined with supporting initiatives like the QES and Lancashire Economic Breakfast, we aim to play our part in building a better understanding of the economic landscape and helping businesses navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.
“Sponsorship of these two key economic indicators will also help provide community support by strengthening our ties with local businesses and ensure that the concerns and needs of Lancashire businesses are represented at both local and national levels.”
The next Lancashire Economic Breakfast will take place on Thursday 10th October, at The Mill at St Catherines Hospice at Lostock Hall, Preston. Attendees will receive a detailed report on the latest QES results, as well as hearing from experts in the field on how this relates to Lancashire’s economic landscape.
Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, said: “We are delighted to welcome Brabners in sponsoring both the QES and our keynote event.
“The Lancashire Economic Breakfast is an essential platform for dialogue and knowledge sharing. By sponsoring this event, Brabners is supporting a forum where key economic issues are addressed, and actionable insights are shared, benefiting businesses throughout the region and aiding growth.”
For more information and to register for the Lancashire Economic Breakfast, visit https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/lancashire-economic-breakfast-2/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.