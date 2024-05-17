Chamber teams up with legal experts to launch Lancashire-wide HR Forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and leading regional law firm Harrison Drury have partnered to deliver a series of specialist HR forums and support for county businesses.

The ‘HR Forum’ offers a strategic support network aimed at empowering businesses with advice, best practice and essential updates on future legislation changes.

Delivered over a series of four annual events, members of the HR Forum can meet with like-minded professionals to discuss any related issues while exploring approaches to resolving workplace challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expert-led briefings will be held at all events, covering employment law and wider HR related topics, providing invaluable insight and support to members, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the curve.

A previous HR Forum

All members will receive regular updates from legal experts, enabling them to navigate legislative changes immediately, and all will receive 50% off Chamber training courses and access to a range of supporting documentation to assist with business compliance.

John Chesworth, executive chair of Harrison Drury, said: “We are delighted to team up with the Chamber to deliver these important HR Forum events.

“The legislative landscape is ever changing and can be a minefield for businesses of all shapes and sizes and we hope the HR Forums can help bring clarification to some of the aspects in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage any Lancashire businesses who require assistance with HR and people management to sign up to these forums which provide invaluable insights for all members.”

The next HR Form is being held on 12th June from 9.30 to 11.30am, at The Tickled Trout Hotel in Preston.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the NWL Chamber, said: “As a Chamber, one of the most common enquiries we receive are HR and people management related. By staging this forum, we are helping to connect members across north and western Lancashire who may have similar issues.