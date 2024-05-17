Chamber teams up with legal experts to launch Lancashire-wide HR Forum
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘HR Forum’ offers a strategic support network aimed at empowering businesses with advice, best practice and essential updates on future legislation changes.
Delivered over a series of four annual events, members of the HR Forum can meet with like-minded professionals to discuss any related issues while exploring approaches to resolving workplace challenges.
Expert-led briefings will be held at all events, covering employment law and wider HR related topics, providing invaluable insight and support to members, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the curve.
All members will receive regular updates from legal experts, enabling them to navigate legislative changes immediately, and all will receive 50% off Chamber training courses and access to a range of supporting documentation to assist with business compliance.
John Chesworth, executive chair of Harrison Drury, said: “We are delighted to team up with the Chamber to deliver these important HR Forum events.
“The legislative landscape is ever changing and can be a minefield for businesses of all shapes and sizes and we hope the HR Forums can help bring clarification to some of the aspects in the workplace.
“I would encourage any Lancashire businesses who require assistance with HR and people management to sign up to these forums which provide invaluable insights for all members.”
The next HR Form is being held on 12th June from 9.30 to 11.30am, at The Tickled Trout Hotel in Preston.
Babs Murphy, chief executive of the NWL Chamber, said: “As a Chamber, one of the most common enquiries we receive are HR and people management related. By staging this forum, we are helping to connect members across north and western Lancashire who may have similar issues.
“Both the Chamber and Harrison Drury are committed to connecting companies in all sorts of ways and with new legislations coming into place in all workplaces over the coming months, these HR Forums will be a chance to ensure our members are protected”.