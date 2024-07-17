Chamber reacts to Kings Speech

By Nick Hyde
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
In response to the King’s Speech today, Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, expressed optimism about the potential of an industrial strategy to ignite the ambition of British businesses and drive economic growth.

She emphasised the importance of making green innovation a central component of this strategy, while also highlighting the need for a comprehensive plan that addresses skills, trade, devolution, and AI.

Babs noted that billions of pounds in private investment have been held back due to uncertainty in the economy, but that the government’s commitment to streamlining the planning system for infrastructure projects could boost business confidence.

She also mentioned the potential benefits of measures to increase business resilience, reform the apprenticeship levy, and support sustainable aviation fuel, as well as the importance of empowering local decision-making and fostering collaboration.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of NWL Chamber of Commerce
Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of NWL Chamber of Commerce

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, such as improving trade relations with the EU and consulting with businesses on the Plan to Make Work Pay, Babs expressed confidence that the government is listening to the needs of the business community and introducing measures to facilitate investment and growth.

Looking ahead, she emphasised the importance of collaboration between businesses and the government to accelerate economic recovery and drive forward progress.

