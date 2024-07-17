Chamber reacts to Kings Speech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In response to the King’s Speech today, Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, expressed optimism about the potential of an industrial strategy to ignite the ambition of British businesses and drive economic growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She emphasised the importance of making green innovation a central component of this strategy, while also highlighting the need for a comprehensive plan that addresses skills, trade, devolution, and AI.

Babs noted that billions of pounds in private investment have been held back due to uncertainty in the economy, but that the government’s commitment to streamlining the planning system for infrastructure projects could boost business confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also mentioned the potential benefits of measures to increase business resilience, reform the apprenticeship levy, and support sustainable aviation fuel, as well as the importance of empowering local decision-making and fostering collaboration.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of NWL Chamber of Commerce

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, such as improving trade relations with the EU and consulting with businesses on the Plan to Make Work Pay, Babs expressed confidence that the government is listening to the needs of the business community and introducing measures to facilitate investment and growth.

Looking ahead, she emphasised the importance of collaboration between businesses and the government to accelerate economic recovery and drive forward progress.