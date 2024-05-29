Chamber provides solutions to Lancashire business training needs with new course packages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A series of brand-new training packages – designed to provide comprehensive and sustainable skills to business employees - have been developed by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Built with businesses in mind, the complete packages have been created due to demand from organisations across the county.

From leadership & management, and sales & marketing, to low carbon, the Chamber’s training packages are delivered by people who know what businesses need to thrive and grow in an ever-changing economic landscape – they have been designed and delivered by business, for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speciality courses can be delivered at a company’s premises, which saves attendees travel time and business disruption – or at the Chamber’s purpose-built training centre in Preston which is currently under development.

Chamber business training

The course programmes are open to all businesses and Chamber members receive them at half-price.

The Chamber has done everything possible to keep the costs low for businesses - for a team of 10 people taking a leadership and management course, over eight sessions, the cost is just £490 per person for the full programme.

All courses are delivered by experienced trainers with decades of business acumen and expertise and offer the attendees the knowledge they require to improve the standards within their business and skills for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, said: “The Chamber prides itself on the training courses it provides to businesses from all sectors, and of all sizes, especially here in Lancashire where our diverse economic landscape requires quality training at affordable prices.

“Whether we are delivering the courses at business premises or ours, businesses can be assured of quality. Organisations that invest in upskilling their team can quickly see an increase in productivity, customer satisfaction, and staff retention, making a real impact in their organisation.”