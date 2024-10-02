Chamber partners with leading Lancashire training provider

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce have welcomed their second patron member this week by partnering with training provider, Preston-based SRSCC.

Since its inception in 2007, SRSCC has been delivering procurement qualifications, apprenticeships and training to business across Lancashire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business will be providing the Chamber’s training department with CIPS and procurement training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, the Chamber announced a strategic partnership with Preston brokers Garratts, now part of the Brown & Brown team.

SRSCC

Led by Susan Rashid, SRSCC has grown over the past decade to become one of the most well-respected CIPS and procurement training providers in the UK. Awarded the CIPS Centre of Excellence every year for the past 10 years and rated 'Good' by OFSTED, SRSCC offers specialist training to improve procurement and supply chain practices across organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chamber patronage means the training provider now works alongside one of the most trusted and respected business support organisations in Lancashire.

With 1,600 members, the Chamber represents all sectors of the Lancashire economy, providing expert advice to its diverse membership, networking opportunities, international trade expertise, training and events.

This commitment will allow SRSCC to promote its work to the membership of the Chamber and expand their network to organisations they might not have had the opportunity to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce to deliver procurement and supply skills to their members and network. Procurement skills and competence in this area can make a significant difference to efficiencies and the bottom line whilst also driving quality.”

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce commented: "SRSCC is a leading training provider within Lancashire. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber partner, working closely with us to deliver yet another tangible business benefit to Chamber members.

“The Chamber depends upon the ongoing support and goodwill of loyal members, sponsors, and partners, who provide financial and other support, for the Chamber’s activities and to the wider business community.”