Chamber backs North Sea job security taskforce

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has backed calls for an independent taskforce to urgently examine energy transition in the North Sea and safeguard tens of thousands of UK jobs.

Hundreds of jobs in the supply chain across the county rely on the North Sea.

It comes after a new British Chamber of Commerce report found a careful balancing act will be needed to reach Net Zero and protect the huge oil and gas sector workforce, alongside thousands more jobs linked to the industry across the UK.

The report recognises the UK must achieve its climate commitments; however, it says current fiscal plans for the oil and gas industry risk reducing investment and impacting current energy security.

North Sea Rigs

The report calls for a “national conversation” about the North Sea as a “critical asset”. It highlights recent estimates that 200,000 direct and indirect jobs across the UK are reliant on the oil and gas industry.

During the summer, the NWL Chamber was part of a round table with the network and stakeholders to discuss the North Sea jobs issue.

It concluded that there needs to be “strong dialogue” and “collaboration” between all interested parties.

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The imperative for Net Zero is ratcheting up daily as fresh evidence of the damage caused by climate change emerges. But it’s equally important that we manage this process to avoid catastrophic harm to our economy and workforce.

“We need an effective energy transition which does not cut adrift the tens of thousands of highly skilled people across the UK who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

“There also need to be honest conversations about how this can be financed. Plans to reduce capital and investment allowances will undermine business confidence in the sector and jeopardise a successful transition.

“We are therefore calling for the establishment of an independent taskforce to further our research and support the new Government. A partnership approach can create a future for the North Sea which preserves the investment, and skills needed for the green economy and safeguards thousands of jobs.

“Last week’s announcement that Government will consult on new environmental guidance for the oil and gas sector, provides an opportunity for all parties to shape the fair and just future everyone wants to see. This report provides the framework for this to happen.

“Independent recommendations from a taskforce will help create a route towards the certainty and confidence that businesses, the workforce, unions and environmental groups can all believe in.”