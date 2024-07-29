Central Radio acquires Morecambe local station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Radio North West acquires Triple M Radio in Morecambe, expanding its regional reach.

'Morecambe's most music' is now 'Lancashire's Local Radio Station!' as Central Radio has acquired Morecambe's online radio station 'Triple M Radio'.

Triple M, based in the north Lancashire resort of Morecambe was launched in 2016 by local broadcaster Tony Simon as a way to put Morecambe on the worldwide map. Tony hosted weekend breakfast on ‘The Bay Radio’, a former FM radio station which covered Morecambe and Lancaster before its purchase and rebrand as ‘Heart’.

Triple M station has grown in popularity and has become a source of superb music and local information with countless positive reviews and a very loyal listener base.

Nathan Hill with Tony Simon at Eric Morecambe Statue

Speaking about the acquisition, Tony Simon from Triple M said: "We've been looking for a buyer of the station for several months now, and out of several approaches made to us and had expressed their interest, the offer from Central Radio was the most fitting for us and our listeners."

"We know our listeners are in safe hands with Central Radio as they are dedicated to supporting local news and information as well as their vast variety of music."

Central Radio started broadcasting on the 1st of September 2022 from a new DAB transmitter located at the top of the iconic Blackpool Tower, the station quickly expanded their services and, in the November of 2022, added their broadcast to include Preston, Leyland and Chorley and then further expansion into East Lancashire to cover Blackburn, Accrington and Burnley. The station currently covers around 1 million adults in Lancashire via their DAB broadcast but remains committed to providing an independent local news service along with a bigger variety of music than other commercial radio stations and a warm and relatable presenter line up.

Listeners will still be able to hear the great mix of music they'd expect along with some popular programming, such as the Central Radio Breakfast Show hosted by Danny Matthews, who's name may be familiar with North Lancashire listeners as he hosted the award winning ‘Bay Breakfast Show' for 15 years on Bay Radio which covered Morecambe before it rebrand to Heart Radio.

Nathan Hill in Central Radio Studio

Nathan Hill, Director of Central Radio said: "Tony has done a superb job of building up a small local online local radio station to have a very loyal fan base, and we're honoured that he's chosen us to take over the reins of his project to bring in to the Central Radio family."

Triple M's online pages will eventually merge with Central Radio and listeners can enjoy the new programming from the 1st of August 2024.