Celebrity Chef Theo Michaels and Danforth Care Homes Celebrate Successful Launch of ‘Around the World’ Cookbook in Aid of Age UK

Danforth Care Homes has officially launched its much-anticipated Around the World e-cookbook, marking the culmination of a year-long collaboration with celebrity chef Theo Michaels.

The cookbook, created in aid of Age UK, brings together recipes inspired by the diverse cultural heritage of Danforth residents across the country, including those from Meadow Croft in Garstang, Pear Tree House in Wesham, and Rossendale House in Burnley.

Over the past year, Theo Michaels visited homes within the Danforth Care Homes family, working alongside residents and kitchen teams to co-create authentic international menus.

Each home chose a country to represent, contributing unique dishes that now feature in the published e-cookbook. The official launch took place in May at Primrose House Care Home in Brough.

Kate Desmond, the Managing Director of Danforth Care Homes, said, ‘Seeing our residents’ recipes brought to life in the Around the World cookbook has been a truly special moment for everyone at Danforth. The creativity and passion this project have inspired reminds us just how powerful food can be in bringing people together.’

The event welcomed members of the local community for a tasting of international canapés featured in the cookbook and introduced Danforth’s new initiative, Ground to Plate, which focuses on home-grown, seasonal produce.

80-year-old resident Sylvia Carter said, ‘It was such a great day, I’m so glad I live here. All the staff are so lovely and it's wonderful to socialise and get involved in everything.’

Theo Micheals added, ‘Over the past year, I’ve had the incredible privilege of working with Danforth Care Homes. Together with the wonderful staff and spirited residents, we transformed dining rooms into vibrant destinations—whether it was the carnival buzz of Brazil, or the sun-drenched warmth of the Mediterranean.

‘This book is the culmination of those moments. Each recipe is more than just a dish; it represents a place we visited, a day we celebrated, and the smiles that lit up the room.’

Adding a festive flair, the team at Primrose House dressed in costumes representing countries from around the globe, enhancing the international theme.

The Around the World e-cookbook is available on the Danforth Care Homes website to purchase for a donation, with all proceeds supporting Age UK and its work to improve the lives of older people across the country.

For more information on Danforth Care Homes and their partnership with Theo Michaels, call 0330 029 6198 or email [email protected].

Founded in 2022, Danforth Care Homes operates 21 luxury residential and dementia care homes across the UK. Named a Top 20 Care Home Group by carehome.co.uk, Danforth Care Homes’ mission is to create a home-like atmosphere for residents that is safe, secure, and encourages independence. Danforth care homes, built by LNT Care Developments, are Carbon Free Green Homes, deploying the very latest energy saving technology. Each home is an outstanding EPC “A” rated care home that operates without gas.