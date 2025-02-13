Celebrities come together for charity's lifesaving emergency appeal

Former Coronation Street star, Julie Hesmondhalgh supports national charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide with its first-ever emergency appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PAPYRUS says it will do all it can to continue staffing its HOPELINE247 service during the night, when children and young people are struggling through their darkest hours.

Rising costs and falling donations across the charity sector means extra funding is urgently needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress has passionately backed the appeal, appearing in a heartfelt video urging her supporters to donate and help PAPYRUS continue its crucial work.

PAPYRUS emergency appeal

Julie joins other well-known supporters, including Stephen Fry and Ali Bromley in championing the cause and raising awareness of the urgent need for funding.

PAPYRUS’ Chief Executive, Ged Flynn, said: “Nothing is more important in life than keeping our children and young people safe. We are here every minute of every hour, 365 days of the year, giving hope to those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

“We are only able to do this thanks to the incredible generosity of the public. Quite simply, donations and fundraising underpin everything we do. Regrettably, an unforeseen reduction in the voluntary revenue we receive means we are now facing real challenges in the way we deliver our vital services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAPYRUS says the situation has become critical because it is receiving a record number of contacts. Every week the charity receives hundreds of calls either from young people themselves or from someone who is concerned about a young person.

Since its HOPELINE247 service went round-the-clock in the summer of 2023, the charity has seen an 86% increase in the number of contacts received via text and emails. Last year there was a 66% increase in those reaching out via its webchat service.

HOPELINE247 is staffed by professionally trained, paid Suicide Prevention Advisors.

PAPYRUS, which has offices and hubs in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, has now set an emergency fundraising target of £440,000 which would enable it to continue operating normally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ged Flynn says he makes no apology for appealing directly to the public for help: “No child or young person deserves to be alone with thoughts of suicide. Our work shines a ray of hope into the darkness.

“Suicides devastate families and friendships, shatter schools and shake the very foundations of our local communities. Every life lost is a tragic waste and yet we believe many young suicides can be prevented.

“Everyone has a role to play and with your generosity PAPYRUS will be able to continue our work, which is far from done. Suicide rates remain stubbornly high and somehow we must overcome the obstacles we face, find the money we need and help our children and young people to choose life,” he said.

To donate to the PAPYRUS emergency appeal go to: justgiving.com/campaign/papyrusemergencyappeal