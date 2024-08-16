Celebrations at Accrington Academy amid A Level and BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Accrington Academy sees students off to university to study a variety of subjects from Computer Science to Law. Students also secure places at local Lancashire universities.

Students and staff at Accrington Academy in Lancashire are celebrating some excellent achievements as A Level and BTEC results are released today.

Among the Sixth Formers celebrating were many who secured places at their universities of choice and who will now be heading off to study a variety of subjects. This includes:

Warisha Gul, who secured a place at the University of Manchester to study Law with Criminology after achieving an A*, A and a B;

Kamil Kujawski, who achieved an A* and two As and will be heading off to Loughborough University to study Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Accrington Academy students receive their results

Elsewhere across the school’s Sixth Form were a number of high performers who are choosing to remain in Lancashire as they start the next chapter of their lives and educations, including:

Shayan Mahmood, who achieved Distinction* and two Distinctions and will now be studying Biomedical Science at Lancaster University;

Daud Malik, who will also be heading to Lancaster University but to study Computer Science, having achieved an A*, an A and a B;

Isha Sheraz, who achieved a Distinction* and two Distinctions and will go on to the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) to study Social Work.

Jamie Peel, Principal at Accrington Academy, congratulated students, saying:

“Every success amongst our students today represents years of hard work and dedication by them and the support and encouragement of their families and teachers. Many of those celebrating today will be the first in their families to go to university and, when they began here, it would not have been something they thought would be possible.

“Choosing the right next step in your education is extremely important and our staff work incredibly hard to help students identify exactly what is right for them and their interests. We want everyone leaving Accrington Academy to be going on to have successful, happy adult lives and, speaking to those receiving their grades today, it is clear that this cohort is well on their way to doing so.”