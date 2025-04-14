Celebrating Lancashire's diverse and vibrant culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social housing provider has brought the community together to celebrate Lancashire’s vibrant and diverse culture.

Progress Housing Group held its Cultural and Community Celebration Event at Leyland Methodist Church Hall, inviting people to share their stories and talents from around the world.

The High Sherriff of Lancashire, Jim Carter, and Mayor of South Ribble, Peter Mullineaux, opened the event, along with Jacqui De-Rose, the Group’s Chief Executive.

Jacqui De Rose, Chief Executive of Progress Housing Group, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come to celebrate with us and gave up their time to share their passions.

David Robinson (centre) presents his model Typhoon to members of Typhoons RUFC

“This was our fourth Cultural and Community Celebration and every time it is a brilliant day with lots for people to see and join in with. We should all be proud of our community.”

The Mayor of South Ribble, Peter Mullineaux, said: “I’d like to thank Progress Housing Group for organising an event where so many people could attend and get involved. It’s an event we should have a lot more of and I hope everyone enjoyed the day.”

The High Sherriff of Lancashire, Jim Carter, said: “It is wonderful to see the great work the community is doing and what they have to offer.”

There was plenty of fun as guests joined in pom pom exercise and Stone The Crows entertained people with Morris dancing. There were songs from Pink Vintage, Irish music with Chorley Cakes Ceilidh Band, and a colourful display from Rhythm Carnival Dance Troupe.

Stone the Crows Morris dancers

Youngsters enjoyed cupcake decorating, balloon modelling and Easter crafts. There was also food from around the world.

Some of our tenants also got involved, including one of the Group’s supported living tenants, David Robinson.

He made a Typhoon model aircraft to present to inclusive rugby club Typhoons RUFC, which Progress Housing Group sponsors. He said: “I thought it was interesting that the club was named Typhoons but didn’t have a model of one. So I wanted to present them with one to display in one of their cabinets to be enjoyed by all the players, staff, and fans. I hope it brings inspiration and enjoyment for everyone who sees it.”

Progress Futures also had a stall, providing information on free training, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.

Other stalls included Preston Black History Group, Red Rose Recovery, Leyland in Bloom, No Whispers CIC, and Radio Leyland.