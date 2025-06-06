Celebrate summer in style at Ribble Valley View's luxury lodge Open Day
The event will take place at Ribble Valley View, Old Langho Road, Langho (BB6 8AW), just a mile from the acclaimed Northcote hotel and restaurant.
Visitors can expect a fun-filled afternoon with free ice cream and a bouncy castle for children, making it a perfect family outing. To add a celebratory touch, the first 10 guests to arrive will receive a free bottle of prosecco.
The Open Day provides an exclusive opportunity to explore the luxury lodges available for purchase, whether you are searching for a peaceful holiday retreat, a forever escape, or a smart Airbnb investment opportunity.
As an added incentive, Ribble Valley View are offering a special promotion for buyers – purchase a lodge in 2025 and receive your first 12 months of site fees completely free, representing a savings of over £3,000.
Set in the heart of the Lancashire countryside, Ribble Valley View boasts sweeping views beneath the rolling hills of the Ribble Valley, combining tranquillity with convenience.
Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are thrilled to welcome visitors to our Summer Party Open Day at Ribble Valley View. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a day out in the beautiful Ribble Valley while discovering the exceptional lodges we have available.
“Whether you are looking for a peaceful getaway, a permanent escape from the city, or a savvy investment, our lodges offer style, comfort and location in one unbeatable package.”
No booking is required - just turn up and enjoy the day.
For more information, visit www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk or contact Pendle Hill Properties at 01282 772048.