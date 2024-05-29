Catterall community receives shares of £5,000 thanks to Anwyl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven good causes in the Catterall area have received funding “Love From Anwyl”. Anwyl Homes invited the community near its Cross Fields development to apply for a share of £5,000 via its ‘Love From Anwyl’ initiative.

The successful applicants included Catterall Village Hall, who received funding for paint, as did Garstang Scout & Guide HQ.

Catterall in Bloom received a grant to buy new planters and plants; Catterall Kirkland and Catterall Primary were awarded funds towards the cost of an outdoor shelter; Catterall Gala Committee used their share to purchase gazebos and 1st Kirkland and Catterall Scouts will be able to purchase a storage cupboard for activity supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial at CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) will use its grant towards the cost of providing heart screening for young people in the area.

Catterall Gala committee were among the recipients of Love From Anwyl funding

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “We were really touched by the breadth of good causes in Catterall that applied for support Love from Anwyl. It’s certainly shone a light on the sense of community in the village and the surrounding area.

“We’ve tried to share the funding as widely as possible to have maximum impact. We’re helping provide everything from paint to planters, to a shelter and gazebos, plus storage facilities. We were also touched by the application from the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund at CRY and so were keen to help them provide heart screening in Matthew’s memory.”

Ahead of the Catterall Gala on June 1 committee member Vicky Ardern visited Cross Fields with current gala queen Beth Arden and soon to be crowned gala queen Olive Ormerod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky said: “Our annual gala is a local tradition and has been expanding each year. With so many new people moving into the area, we anticipate each year being busier and better than the last. On the day there is a procession of local gala queens, schools and other groups as well as brass bands and morris dancers. The field will have a fun fair, football tournament and DJ. The whole event takes place outdoors, so relies on the weather to be a success. Purchasing gazebos for the day with the help of Anwyl funding will allow areas of shelter and should encourage the community to stay longer, into the evening to enjoy the entertainment.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the new homes Anwyl is building on 8.5 acres of land just off the A6 in Catterall, close to Garstang and roughly halfway between Preston and Lancaster.

It’s in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the Cross Fields development, which will eventually feature 56 private sale properties, more than half of which have now been sold.