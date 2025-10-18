Cat crisis: Urgent Adoptober plea as record 1,700 cats in RSPCA care

Phoebe is looking for a new home at the RSPCA's rehoming centre in Southport.

The charity’s rehoming centre in Southport has 14 felines looking for new homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting a rescue cat from its rehoming centre in Southport amid an all-time high in numbers of moggies in the charity’s care.

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptoberrehoming drive reveals that the number of cats in the charity’s care waiting for homes at any one time has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer. records also showed cats are waiting longer to find a new home - 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there are still record numbers of cats waiting to be adopted.

Phoebe at the RSPCA's rehoming centre in Southport is hoping she will find her perfect match soon.

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of cats being taken into the RSPCA’s care.

The RSPCA’s Southport Ormskirk & District Branch in New Cut Lane is caring for 14 cats, including 11-year-old Phoebe who has been looking for a home for five months. The senior moggy came into rescue after her previous owner acquired new kittens. Phoebe didn’t get on with them and started to show signs of distress and so she was given up for rehoming.

Animal Care Manager, Anne Mitchell, said: "Phoebe is a really friendly, affectionate and gentle cat who loves her food and is very motivated by treats. She was overweight when she arrived, but with careful management she’s now shed a few pounds and is doing very well

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has a thick luxurious coat which she enjoys being brushed and will benefit from regular grooming. She likes taking things at her own pace and would make a wonderful companion for someone seeking a friendly and calm cat who enjoys human company and home comforts.”

Phoebe would suit a home with cat-savvy children aged eight and above who will respect her boundaries and give her the space and gentle affection she enjoys. If you think you could be her perfect match please fill out a form on the centre’s website.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter added: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.”

Sadly many cats are not adopted due to their colour - based on myths which are not evidence-based. For example, it can take black, and black and white cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.

The RSPCA has a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers - all waiting for another chance at happiness. The charity always encourages prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle.

Prospective adopters are being urged to fill in a perfect match form with their local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. TheRSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to considerpet insurance to protect against unexpected events.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s Findapet webpage.