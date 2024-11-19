Caring for our community: The heartfelt renovation of North Preston Medical Practice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Preston Medical Practice is undergoing a long-awaited transformation, bringing a modern, community-focused healthcare facility to serve North Preston's expanding population.

Located within Ingol Health Centre, this practice has been a pillar of support for residents across Cottam, Bartle, Fulwood, Ingol, and surrounding areas for decades. Now, it’s getting a substantial upgrade with additional clinical rooms, a high-tech treatment area, and a fresh, welcoming reception and waiting area that will make the space even more inviting and functional for patients

Dr. Melanie Walsh, Senior GP Partner who has dedicated over 20 years to this practice is full of enthusiasm.

“This expansion is truly a wonderful development for our community,” she says with a smile. “We’ve seen a significant influx of new families moving into the area, and our current facilities have felt the pressure. With the new building, we’ll have more clinical rooms, a state-of-the-art treatment area, and a welcoming reception and waiting area. It will enable us to provide more appointments and a wider range of services to meet the needs of our growing population.”

Expansion work is currently in progress

The journey to this moment has been a collective effort. The Doctors have been working together with NHS officials, the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) and local council members for several years.

After countless discussions and planning sessions, the project finally received greenlight earlier this year, and construction is now in full swing. One of the most exciting aspects of the renovation is the incorporation of eco-friendly features, like solar panels and modern heating systems, reflecting the practice’s commitment to sustainability.

Tracy Cottam, the Practice Manager, shares in the excitement but is also focused on ensuring patients feel supported throughout this transition.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about these improvements, but we want our patients to know that their care is our top priority,” she explains warmly. “It’s business as usual for us. Thankfully, we have our Broadway Surgery in Fulwood as a second location, so we can continue to serve our patients without interruption. Right now, we’re busy administering flu and COVID vaccinations, and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience. We’re confident that when it is all done, we’ll be able to provide even better care for our community.”

To better serve the increasing demand for healthcare services, the practice is also expanding its team. They are about to welcome an urgent care practitioner, which means more same-day appointments are now available for urgent health concerns.

With a dedicated team of eight GPs, clinical pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians and supportive administrative staff, North Preston Medical Practice is more equipped than ever to meet the healthcare needs of its patients.

Dr. Rangaswamy, a GP with a special focus on women’s health, is particularly excited about the possibilities the new facility will bring.

“We already provide a variety of women’s health services, from family planning to menopause support,” she shares. “With the expanded space, we’ll be able to offer even more appointments and better meet the needs of our patients. There’s a genuine demand for these services locally, and we’re eager to respond.”

For years, North Preston Medical Practice has been known for its wide array of NHS services, including chronic disease management for conditions like diabetes and asthma, vaccinations, NHS health checks, same-day and pre-bookable appointments, women’s health services, and minor surgeries.

The health centre also houses other important services, such as physiotherapy, blood clinics, and podiatry, making it a vital resource for the community.

As the renovations progress, the atmosphere at North Preston Medical Practice is filled with hope and anticipation. With a modern, eco-friendly building on the horizon, the entire team is excited about the opportunity to provide even better care to the families they serve.

This project isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it symbolizes a renewed commitment to enhancing health and well-being for the residents of North Preston for years to come.