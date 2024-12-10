Caring beyond limits: local caregiver wins national award

Sophie Hughes, a caregiver at local home care provider Visiting Angels, has been named Caregiver of the Year at their national conference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognised for her unwavering dedication and compassion, Sophie’s role as the team’s ‘Freedom Champion’ has had a profound impact on her clients – many of whom now enjoy the freedom to go outside again, thanks to her support.

“Sophie has an incredible attention to detail, intuitively filling every moment of care with exactly what the client needs,” said Heidi Nursey, Managing Director of Visiting Angels based in Chorley. “Whether it’s a heart-to-heart conversation or something as practical as cleaning out the fire grate, Sophie gives her all. She consistently goes the extra mile, noticing what matters most to her clients and acting on it without hesitation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her unwavering commitment has not gone unnoticed. Clients rely on her exceptional care every day, with one remarking: “Sophie is mature beyond her years, deeply attuned to the needs and emotions of those around her. She always goes out of her way to provide support in the best way possible. She truly deserves recognition because she does this day in, day out, without fail – she’s a gem!”

Sophie with her Caregiver of the Year award

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. By offering financial rewards and avenues for career development, Visiting Angels are committed to addressing industry challenges that frequently leave caregivers feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

One client under Sophie’s care was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy, a condition that left him housebound except for urgent medical appointments. But Sophie’s determination helped change his life.

“When Sophie started caring for him, she made it her mission to get him outside,” explained Heidi. “Now, she takes him out several times a week in his chair, giving him back a sense of freedom he thought he’d lost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie’s dedication has earned her not only the national title of Caregiver of the Year but also the affectionate title of the team’s ‘Freedom Champion’. Her knack for helping clients experience life beyond their four walls has made an indelible impact.

“Sophie embodies the belief that age or disability should never limit life,” added Heidi. “As our ‘Freedom Champion’, she ensures her clients feel empowered and valued. The care sector needs more Sophies – compassionate, tenacious and selfless. Thank you, Sophie, for being an inspiration every single day.”

For more information, or to see how Visiting Angels could help care for your loved ones, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/central-lancs or call the team on 01257 803 420.