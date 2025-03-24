Careers advisor Rachel’s perfect job for brother-in-law

Garstang careers advisor Rachel Ireland found the perfect job for her brother-in-law Carlo Matichecchia – running partner in yesterday’s (Sunday, 23rd March) Liverpool Half Marathon.

Rachel, who works at Lancaster University and Carlo, who is an electrician for local company Collinson’s, ran together to cross the line in their two hour target time, raising more than £1,800 for charity Baby Beat via their online donation page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/rachelandcarlo2025

The duo chose to run for Baby Beat to give back for the support given to Rachel’s sister and Carlo’s sister-in-law Kathryn and her partner Adam Briggs, whose daughter Mia, now a healthy and happy six-year-old, arrived prematurely at 29 weeks weighing just over a tiny 3lbs.

Rachel said: “Mia spent thee long months in the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital after she was born. She was cared for by its wonderful doctors and nurses and without this care, she wouldn’t be with us today. We wanted to raise some money to say thank you for everything they did!”

A newborn Mia, who weighed just over 3lbs and spent three months in the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital

Mia travelled to Liverpool from her Garstang home to cheer Rachel and Carlo to the finish. With Mia were her parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins Aria, Eva, Oscar and Ella.

Rachel, who along with other family members has previously taken part in Baby Beat’s annual Cross Bay Walk over the sands of Morecambe Bay to raise funds for the charity, added: “We chose an event on 23rd March as it is an extra special day for us as family as it marks Charlie’s birthday. Before Mia was born, Kathryn and Adam sadly lost their beautiful baby boy Charlie at 22 weeks. Yesterday was his eighth birthday so we also ran in his memory. We are very grateful to everyone who turned out to support us and everyone who sponsored us.”

Baby Beat fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “Congratulations to Rachel and Carlo on completing the Liverpool Half Marathon. They made it into a real family occasion so a lovely way to mark Charlie’s birthday and celebrate Mia.

“It means a tremendous amount to the staff, who look after our earliest arrivals, when families show their support, especially when it comes like this with an update on how their former tiny patient is doing. They will be thrilled to see Mia now as the beautiful, thriving little girl she has become.”

Ready for the off, Rachel, Carlo with Charlie's birthday balloon and Mia, who designed and made a special poster to hold up during the half marathon to spur her auntie and uncle on

Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

With Baby Beat’s support, NICU continues to provide exceptional care for premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk