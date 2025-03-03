Career development celebrated at James Hall & Co. Ltd Achievement Awards

One hundred members of staff at James Hall & Co. Ltd had their personal and professional development recognised at company’s Achievement Awards.

The celebratory occasion saw current and former Apprentices from right across the business rewarded for their effort and endeavour in front of an audience of supportive colleagues.

Members of staff who are developing skills through the company’s internal Leadership Academy were also acknowledged for their commitment to learning as part of a programme that is futureproofing the business.

After a morning of success stories, the afternoon was dedicated to a provider showcase where Baltic Apprenticeships, Blackpool & Fylde College, JGA, Linden Management, Penshaw View, and QA Training attended and engaged with employees.

Georgia Rogers-Waterman, a Digital Marketing Assistant based at James Hall & Co. Ltd’s SPAR Distribution Centre in Preston, is studying the Digital Marketer Degree Apprenticeship.

Georgia said: “I am enhancing my Marketing knowledge on my latest Apprenticeship and putting the theory and skills into immediate effect in my job role. The course integrates seamlessly into my role and the final project of the Apprenticeship will be something I am doing at work.

“Supporting this is my place on the Leadership Academy which is improving my wider skillset. There really is a supportive environment to learn and develop within the business and I feel like I am consistently growing in my career.”

Ryan Easthough, who works on the Graham Eyes butchers’ counter at SPAR Willington in County Durham, was celebrating completing his Butcher Retail Level 2 Apprenticeship.

Ryan said: “I fell into butchery really with a two-month job before Christmas one year with a former employer which has ended up becoming my career. I enjoy the craft and when I joined SPAR through James Hall & Co. Ltd, I really wanted to take up an Apprenticeship as I had no formal qualification.

“I have learned invaluable skills including knife techniques butchering more efficiently, as well understanding terminology and the heritage of the butchery trade. My Apprenticeship has also helped me become more confident dealing with customers and I particularly enjoy honing my skills on the finer detail of preparing lamb to enhance its visual appearance.”

Amy Edwards, a HR Administrator at James Hall & Co. Ltd, was part of a trio from the department to be recognised for completing Level 3 HR Apprenticeships.

Amy said: “Starting out in my HR career, I knew that completing an Apprenticeship would allow me to gain my CIPD Level 3 and this would be beneficial for me. It was challenging, but I achieved the qualification while simultaneously gaining practical experience in HR.

“My Apprenticeship has taught me time management and I am better at balancing tasks in my HR role. What I like most about HR is that every day brings new challenges.

This keeps the role exciting, interesting and rewarding, and I feel fully supported and encouraged by my manager to continue in my career development and take advantage of opportunities to progress further.”

Paul Armson, People Services Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “Our Achievement Awards are an important date in the company calendar as we shine the spotlight on our achievers – a huge well done to all of them.

“We need to continue growing the number of employees we have enhancing their knowledge and skills to ensure James Hall & Co. Ltd continues to be a thriving business whose people sit at the heart of its success.”

Wendy Parkinson, Early Careers Lead at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “It was an inspiring event, and I would like to congratulate all our amazing colleagues for their hard work and commitment to their professional development.

“Learning and development is playing such an integral part of our succession planning. I was delighted that our partners could attend our provider showcase in the afternoon and it was great so many colleagues were chatting to them about future qualifications.”

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.

For more information about James Hall & Co. Ltd, please visit www.jameshall.co.uk.