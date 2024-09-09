Care home to bar man for 70-year-old former publican John
John Gorner, 70, a resident at Lever Edge Care Home, spent the day at The Southfields bar and grill after telling one of his carers he was keen to take part in a good Samaritan day organised by the home.
Manny Patel, activities coordinator at Lever Edge Care Home, learned of John’s work history in hospitality so arranged for him to help at the popular Bolton pub.
When pub manager Adrian Stones met John at the entrance, he handed him a uniform and got him stuck into pulling pints behind the bar.
He was then paired with a waiter and helped to clear the tables, chatting with the patrons as he went about his duties.
John said: “It was a wonderful experience helping out. Hospitality has always been my career. I find it so relaxing. Partnering with Tim the waiter made it even more enjoyable. And I loved chatting with the barmaid and the customers.”
John made a name for himself as a friendly bar man during his days working at and frequenting the Mosley Arms, in Breightmet, Bolton.
He also spent a decade at the Lostock Hall Royal British Legion Club, in Preston, from 1974 to 1984.
After learning about National Samaritan Awareness Day, John chose to volunteer at The Southfields because of fond memories visiting with fellow residents and Manny, enjoying a pub lunch and a game of pool.
He said: “It really feels like a family pub, which I appreciate.”
Manny said: “When I spoke with the residents about National Samaritan Awareness Day, John said he was keen to be a good Samaritan, so I thought I’d contact our local to ask if he could volunteer.
“The manager, Adrian, was more than happy to accommodate and he and the rest of the team were wonderful with John. Seeing him behind the bar with that big smile was fantastic.
“He truly is a natural and connected well with both the staff and customers. It was heartwarming to witness.
“When I asked him about his career working in hospitality, John recalled fondly the lively banter with customers, enjoying a pint with colleagues after work, and playing darts and dominoes.
“With a twinkle in his eye, he remarked that pubs back in the day had more character, though he playfully referred to some of today's patrons as “riff raff”.
“Both John and I just want to add a massive thank you to The Southfields. I’m sure we’ll be back soon for another pub lunch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.