Care home resident living with dementia finally celebrates love with blessing ceremony

A joyful blessing ceremony was held at HC-One’s Meadow Bank care home in Bamber Bridge, Preston, for resident Kevin ‘Kev’ Button and his partner Allison ‘Allie’ Gallacher.

Allie and Kev, a resident at Meadow Bank who lives with dementia, have been together over 21 years and decided to celebrate their love by receiving a blessing on Sunday 29th September.

The couple met through their love of hockey and Allie was delighted to share the story:

“Kev and I met whilst attending a hockey tournament in Llandudno in 1993.

Resident Kevin ‘Kev’ Button and his partner Allison ‘Allie’ Gallacher at Meadow Bank Care Home

“We hit it off instantly, getting up to mischief like when we were dancing on the table in Summerland’s nightclub, breaking the chair at Cannock hockey club and early McDonald’s trip at York Hockey Club to stave off a hangover.

“He asked me almost every day when we are going to get married, give up your hockey so we can go away to weekends and slowdown from work. How I wish I had listened to him.”

It wasn’t too late though, and plans were put in place at the care home to celebrate Kev and Allie’s love.

The ceremony took place in the gardens at Meadow Bank led by Chaplin Gill Smart, with Allie and Kev surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and fellow residents. Many spectators commented that Allie looked stunning whilst walking in accompanied by her dad to meet her very smartly dressed partner Kevin. There were tears of joy and smiles all round.

Fizz and nibbles were served, and the happy couple posed for photos cutting their cake. It was a truly special event. Allie also made some amazing cakes for the occasion.

Allie Gallacher explained why they decided to host the blessing:

“Kev’s been in Meadow Bank now for four years and there is not a day goes by when I would have considered not being with him and although there are days when he doesn’t speak to me or tells me to go away as I push him to do his mobility exercises or stimulate his brain with activities. He is the love of my life and time together is worth more than anything.

“This blessing is for him to have memories and on good days a chance to share them with him.”

Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia & Specialist Service Innovation at HC-One, commented:

“It was such a joyous experience to be at the Blessing of Alison and Kevin’s relationship. Uplifting to feel the happiness in the smiles and laughter of their family and friends.

“Well done to Caroline and Team Meadow Bank for showing what is possible when you’re determined to give people the life they want.

“Dementia is devastating but attending the blessing ceremony showed you to never give up hope, that by thinking differently and not being consumed by despair, meaningful happy times are possible. Without doubt, love never dies.”

Natasha Wilson - Dementia Care Manager at HC-One, stated:

“I had the most beautiful Sunday as a guest at Kev and Alison’s blessing ceremony at our wonderful Meadow Bank care home.

“From perfect decor, fabulous food, moving tributes, singing, fizz and most importantly, a room full of pure love and devotion. Dementia takes away a lot of things, but never the ability to love or be loved in return.

“Congratulations Kev and Alison and a special thank you to the amazing Meadowbank team who support Kev with tender loving care, and who made this special day happen.”

Rachael Junge, Managing Director at HC-One, commented:

“A day that will be remembered by the family, relatives and residents that anything is possible. Well done all and thank you for being a wonderful team.”

Caroline Daley, Home Manager at Meadow Bank, added:

"What a beautiful day to be part of Kevin and Allison's blessing ceremony. There wasn't a dry eye in the house.”

It was certainly a day to remember for all and shows that living with dementia can still be filled with beautiful moments and love.

Meadow Bank offers residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as specialist dementia care through an enhanced service, focusing on the welfare and wellbeing of people who are emotionally distressed by their dementia and therefore require specialist care and support.