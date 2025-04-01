Care home near Preston brings sport and smiles to residents with unique wellbeing session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Longridge Hall Care Home, just outside Preston, enjoyed a day of sport, music and friendly competition as part of a programme designed to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home, part of Sandstone Care Group, welcomed a team from Rise, a national franchise delivering seated sports activities to older adults in care settings. The specially adapted sessions included versions of football, rugby and hockey, giving residents of all abilities the chance to join in.

Tracey Hartley, Home Manager at Longridge Hall, said: “At Longridge, we’re passionate about entertaining our residents and boosting their confidence. We achieve this through a regular programme of fun and engaging activities. The team from Rise brought a fantastic energy with their seated sports session, and everyone had a great time taking part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rise programme was co-founded by Rob Oyston, who developed the concept during his own recovery from a life-threatening illness. The activities have since been introduced in care homes across the UK, encouraging older adults to remain active in a safe and supportive way.

Residents of Longridge Hall had a great time taking part in sporting activities provided by Rise.

Residents at Longridge Hall formed two teams for the day and took part in a variety of light-hearted games before rounding off the session with a music quiz.

Tammy O’Donnell, Activities Coordinator at the home, said: “The residents had a brilliant time. The activities are adapted to suit their needs and give everyone the opportunity to take part, regardless of mobility. There was lots of laughter and even a bit of competitive spirit!”

Longridge Hall regularly hosts events, craft sessions and visits from groups like ZooLabs, which recently brought in snakes and other tropical animals to delight residents.

The home remains committed to keeping its residents active, engaged and connected with their community through meaningful and entertaining experiences.