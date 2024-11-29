Cancer treatment hearing loss study wins funding to launch

A study investigating whether a lesser known and under-reported side-effect of some chemotherapy medicines has a greater negative impact on the lives of those from poorer backgrounds than on those who are better off has won funding from Rosemere Cancer Foundation and North West Cancer Research to give it the green light to go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, “Chemotherapy-Induced Hearing Loss and Health Inequality”, aims to further understanding of how platinum-based chemotherapy drugs such as cisplatin, which is used to treat testicular, ovarian, lung, bladder, oesophageal, head and neck, cervical and stomach cancers, affect hearing function in patients across the North West from a variety of different backgrounds.

It will be led by Dr Helen Nuttall from Lancaster University’s Department of Psychology, who won £20,000 of funding - £10,000 from each charity – in a “Dragon’s Den” style pitch before a judging panel at the third annual Surgery in Lancashire and South Cumbria Conference (SILASC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen explained: “Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs are ototoxic, meaning they cause permanent damage to the ear. This presents as hearing loss, which is not routinely screened for in cancer patients.

Hearing loss study lead Helen with Dan Hill, of Rosemere Cancer Foundation (left), and North West Cancer Research’s Alistair Richards

“We know that hearing loss may be related to changes in cognitive function. This is highly significant in the context of cancer as chemotherapy is already known to cause cognitive dysfunction, so-called ‘chemo brain’, which is also a risk factor in cognitive decline.”

Helen continued: “However, no research has ever explored if patients from more deprived backgrounds may be being disproportionately affected.

“We know people from more deprived backgrounds are already more likely to experience hearing loss through barriers to accessing health services, which reduces their overall health and physiological resilience. They are also more likely to work in jobs where noise exposure is higher. By furthering our understanding of how platinum-based chemotherapy affects hearing function in cancer patients from all backgrounds, our aim is to help guide future hearing screening and intervention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Hill, head of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and one of the SILASC panel judges, said: “This is a really novel piece of work that we’re delighted to be supporting. It could lead to much bigger studies in this field that have a significant impact for patients moving forward.”

Alastair Richards, fellow judge and CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership to fund this research into a little known side-effect of some chemotherapy drugs. It’s important that the effects of drugs on people from all backgrounds are understood and that the best treatments are available to everyone in our region.”

It is hoped patient recruitment to the study will start in the New Year (2025) with preliminary findings to follow in the autumn.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

North West Cancer Research is an independent charity dedicated to putting the region’s cancer needs first by funding life-saving cancer research and education to tackle the cause, improve the care and find the cure for cancer.

Living in the North West, you are 25% more likely to develop cancer than the rest of the UK and many cancers are much more common here. North West Cancer Research’s award winning work tackles these inequalities.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.nwcr.org