Canal & River Trust publishes new North West Places to Visit Guide to inspire great days out by the water this Easter

The UK’s largest canal charity the Canal & River Trust has published a new free guide to Places to Visit in the North West, with maps, information about visitor facilities and free activities, and ways to get the most out of visiting the region’s canals and rivers.

Last year over ten million people visited the charity’s 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers to enjoy walking, cycling, running, boat trips, fishing, wildlife spotting, feeding ducks, watching boats go through locks, paddleboarding, visiting a museum, enjoying food and drink at a canalside café or pub, and marvelling at some of the world’s finest examples of working industrial heritage.

Jon Horsfall, Canal & River Trust’s director for the North West, says: “The Canal & River Trust cares for over 438 miles of canals in the North West, providing free to visit outdoor open spaces, and the chance to connect with nature and the region’s rich canal history. Every year, millions of people visit our waterways to be active, relax and to enjoy the scenic landscapes our canals offer.

“Our canals provide free and low-cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this Easter. Even in city centres, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers. And from locks and bridges, to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at.

Finsley Gate Wharf Burnley

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

The Canal & River Trust’s Places to Visit in the North West Guide provides information on the following locations:

Anderton Boat Lift, Lift Lane, Northwich, Cheshire CW9 6FW

Celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, the Anderton Boat Lift scheduled ancient monument near Northwich raises (and lowers) boats 15 metres from the River Weaver to the Trent & Mersey Canal. Designed by Edwin Clark, this extraordinary structure consists of two caissons (steel tubs), each large enough to take a pair of narrowboats or a widebeam boat. The Canal & River Trust’s Anderton Boat Lift Visitor Centre has interactive displays explaining the history of the lift and how it operates. Visitors can also enjoy boat trips, woodland walks, a coffee shop and a playground.

Audlem Mill, Shropshire Street, Audlem, Crewe CW3 0DX

The pretty canalside village of Audlem is famous for its 15 locks which raise the Shropshire Union Canal 93 feet (28 metres) over 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres). Visitors can walk along the towpath and watch boats going through the locks, take a stroll around the village to see its black and white timber buildings and 13th century church, catch the water taxi from Audlem to Overwater Marina (weekends and bank holidays, Easter to October), and visit Audlem Mill Craft Centre and Canal Shop.

Finsley Gate, Burnley BB11 2FG

Once the cotton-weaving capital of the world, Burnley offers one of the best surviving industrial landscapes, with weaving sheds, spinning mills, engine houses, warehouses and worker’s homes to explore. Visitors can walk along Burnley Embankment to enjoy the views across the town, stop at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre, explore Finsley Gate Wharf and enjoy a drink or bite to eat, and pause for a picnic in the Edwardian Thompson Park.

Lune Aqueduct

Chester Canal Basin, Tower Wharf, Chester CH1 4EZ

The Shropshire Union Canal passes through the ancient city of Chester and is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Visitors can stroll along the towpath to Northgate Locks, carved out of solid sandstone and the deepest in the country, see King Charles’ Tower, walk to Tower Wharf to see a working boatyard and dry dock, enjoy a boat trip on the River Dee and cycle along the towpath to Chester Zoo.

Clarence Mill, Clarence Road, Bollington SK10 5JZ

The Macclesfield Canal played a vital role in the cotton trade and the canal played a vital role in transporting raw materials as well as the finished products. Visitors to Clarence Mill can explore the Bollington Discovery Centre, cycle or walk along the towpath to Adelphi Mill, hire a boat at Bollington Wharf, take a look at Bollington Aqueduct and enjoy a waterside picnic.

Lancaster & Penny Street Basin, Aldcliffe Lane, Lancaster LA1 1SU

The Lancaster Canal is one of the few coastal canals, running from Preston to Kendal and passing through the heart of the beautiful city of Lancaster. Visitors can enjoy a boat trip along the canal, stroll along the towpath to the spectacular Lune Aqueduct (1.8 miles/3 kilometres), have a drink or bite to eat at Penny Street Basin and visit Lancaster Castle.

Lune Aqueduct, Caton Road, Lancaster LA1 3PE

This masterpiece in civil engineering on the Lancaster Canal is now part of the River Lune Millennium Park with walks, cycle trails and wildlife spotting to enjoy. Visitors can cruise from Lancaster City Centre and over the aqueduct, spotting herons, buzzards, lapwings and kingfishers along the way, enjoy a 2-mile (3 kilometre) walk from Lune Aqueduct along the Lancaster Canal and listen to the Lune Aqueduct digital memories trail, and stroll into the city to visit the medieval castle and wander around the historic streets.

Marple Locks, Station Road SK6 7DA

The flight of 16 locks at Marple are one of the steepest in Britain and are surrounded by beautiful countryside and woodland walks. Visitors can watch boats pass through the locks and enjoy fantastic views, stroll along the towpath to see Marple Aqueduct and viaduct, discover Oldknow’s Legacy (the man who transformed the landscape of Marple and Mellor during the 1800’s), and visit the Trust’s welcome hub.

Middlewich Locks, Civic Way CW11 1HZ

Located at the junction of three canals and three rivers and once famous for the production of salt, Middlewich is a great place to be by the water. Visitors can follow the Middlewich Canal and Salt Trail, chat to the Trust’s friendly volunteers at Middlewich Locks, enjoy a picnic by the water, and visit the historic town and independent shops.

Nantwich, First Wood Street, Nantwich CW5 5EG

The historic market town of Nantwich on the Shropshire Union Canal was once famous for the production of salt. Today it’s the perfect place to enjoy spending time by the water. Visitors can walk down the towpath and across Nantwich Aqueduct to enjoy views across the town, stroll around Basin End and see brightly painted narrowboats, hire a canal boat for the day at Nantwich Marina & Canal Centre, enjoy a picnic and visit Nantwich Museum to find out more about salt-making.

National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port, South Pier Road CH65 4FW

Occupying the old dock buildings of Ellesmere Port, which originally linked the Shropshire Union Canal to the River Mersey, the National Waterways Museum, sheds light on the fascinating history of our canals and the people who worked on them. There are 19 Grade II listed buildings to explore, including the Porters Row cottages built for dock workers in 1833, the forge and stables, all bought to life with the help of costumed interpreters and volunteers maintaining the historic boats and engines.

Portland Basin, Portland Place Heritage Wharf, Ashton-under-Lyne OL7 0QA

Portland Basin, at the junction of the Peak Forest, Ashton and Huddersfield Narrow canals, was once a bustling transhipment area for coal, cloth and other cargoes. Today visitors can explore Portland Basin Museum to find out more about the history of the basin, take a stroll along the scenic Peak Forest Canal, look at the traditional narrowboats restored by the Wooden Canal Boat Society, enjoy a picnic by the aqueduct, watching boats pass from the Peak Forest Canal over the River Tame and into Portland Basin, and take a boat trip.

Uppermill, Wool Road OL3 5QR

Surrounded by stunning countryside on the edge of the Pennines, Uppermill on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal is the perfect place for a waterside walk. Visitors can enjoy a 1.5-mile (2.5 kilometre) walk along the towpath to Standedge Tunnel, stroll under the magnificent Grade II listed railway viaduct, visit Saddleworth Museum and take a boat trip.

Canal & River Trust’s new regional Places to Visit in the North West Guide is available to download at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/free-guide

For more information on Canal & River Trust charity, including how you can donate money or volunteer to support its work, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.