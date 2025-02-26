Calling all Gluten-Free 'Terrys' in Lancashire! Cumbrian bakery We Love Cake is seeking a taste tester

Gluten-free cake lovers have been invited to join the race to become Bells of Lazonby's next Chocolate orange taste tester - but there's a catch - you have to be called 'Terry'.

To celebrate the launch of We Love Cake’s free-from chocolate orange cake slices the bakery is inviting all Terrys across Lancashire who are gluten-free to come forward for the chance to be a taste tester for the brand.

Challenging the iconic Terry himself, the disruptive gluten-free bakery believes its new chocolate orange tastes better than the original – and they want to prove it.

Laughing in the face of the common Jaffa Cake and snubbing the classic chocolate orange, the latest launch from the Cumbrian bakery promises to be the best chocolate orange on the market – but only a true Terry would know.

The role involves taste tasting the ‘Squeeze the Day’ Chocolate Orange Slices and offering truly independent feedback. The Terry who joins the team, will win a year’s supply of We Love Cake products*.

To apply head to We Love Cake’s Instagram page and follow the instructions.

The new slices are gluten, wheat and milk free, packed with tangy orange flavour and topped with a delicate layer of chocolate. The pack of four slices are inspired by the classic Jaffa cake but promise to offer the same iconic – if not better – taste.

Made on the edge of the Lake District by renowned family bakers since 1946; the We Love Cake range is baked in small batches by skilled bakers and finished by hand. Following the chocolate orange revolution, We Love Cake Chocolate Orange slices are a simple, yet delicious go-to for the whole family.

The gluten free cakes are registered with Coeliac UK and declared as suitable for those with coeliac disease. The slices are packaged in twin-packs to maintain freshness.

We Love Cake ‘Squeeze the day Chocolate Orange Slices’ are now available in Sainsbury’s and Tesco, in store and online. RRP: £2.30

The competition will run until the Monday 3rd March. Prize consists of 2 boxes of We Love Cake products per month for 12 months.

The We Love Cake journey began in 2002 when second-generation family business owner, Michael Bell, tried to live as a coeliac for a week. Unsatisfied with anything he ate, not least the free from cakes he reluctantly attempted, by day two of the week-log trial he decided to build a dedicated Gluten, wheat, and milk free bakery. After years of honing gluten free bakery, he introduced We Love Cake to the UK in 2012.

We Love Cake are registered with Coeliac UK and declared as suitable for those with coeliac disease.