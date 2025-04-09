Call out to clergy and lay ministers to don their cricketing whites!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many clergy are known for their love of cricket – down the ages, the two have been woven together.

Blackburn Diocese (The Church of England in Lancashire) is proud to have firm cricketing pedigree and each year a team of clergy and lay ministers from the Diocese meet to play the game.

The offer to take part in matches during the forthcoming 2025 season is open to anybody with a Diocesan license.

Do you qualify and could you join the team? Matches lined up include fixtures against Leeds and Sheffield. Maybe this year is the year for YOU to step up and get involved!

The bails fly in a dramatic moment from a previous Blackburn Diocese cricket match.

You could also be part of the excitement as part of the (now famous) annual encounter with a team from the Lancashire Council of Mosques. This match even featured on the BBC in 2023 in an episode of Andi Oliver's food travelogue show 'Fantastic Feasts'.

Kit can be provided for team members so, whether you are a serious cricketer or still scared of the ball and don’t know any of the laws, get involved and register your interest with the Captain, Fr Jordan McDermott at [email protected]