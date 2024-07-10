Buyers need to act fast to snap up new homes in Whalley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prospect’s Mitton Grange development enters the final stage with 70% of homes now sold.

Mitton Grange is a collection of three and four-bedroom homes located in the historic village of Whalley and with 70% of homes now sold, the developer is urging house hunters to secure their dream home before it’s too late.

Sam Palin, head of sales at Prospect Homes says the new community is growing and with all homes expected to be complete early next year, now is an ideal time for buyers to move to the development. There is still a wide choice of homes available including a three-bedroom properties and homes in a cul-de-sac which may appeal to families.

“Whalley has such an appeal for a wide range of buyers. There are great schools close by, there’s tasty food options and its ideally situated close to transport links for those who might commute.

“As we move into the later stages on site, we have just 14 homes left to sell. The homes available are a mix of three and four-bedroom detached so there is something for everyone.”

Homes that are currently available to buy include a Whalley, Keighley and Mawdsley.

The Keighley starts at £530,000. Downstairs it has a lounge, study, utility, cloakroom and kitchen, dining and family area that opens out into the garden.

Upstairs all four bedrooms are doubles with the main bedroom having an ensuite shower room. The remaining rooms share a family bathroom.

The Mawdsley which starts from £430,000 has the same rooms downstairs as the Keighley but in a different configuration. The lounge is at the back of the property with kitchen and dining area opening out into the garden at the side of the house. The plot that is currently available has a south-facing garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms.

Prospect Homes has also introduced a scheme called ‘Wiggle Room’ that encompasses all offers and incentives into one melting pot of options and gives customers the freedom to negotiate a deal that works for them. There’s no more set offers on specific plots – it creates more choice, more freedom, and more flexibility for customers.

Customers can visit the two show homes, a Whalley and Pattersley, from Thursday to Monday between 10am-5pm. To find out more about the available homes at Mitton Grange visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/mitton-grange/ or call 01254 375 675.