Burscough community fund helps six local groups

Redrow’s £5,000 fund has been shared between six groups and good causes close to The Grange at Yew Tree Park.

Successful groups include a fun day that will support Burscough Methodist Church, a community farm and high school counselling sessions.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “We had a great response to our Burscough Fund with 22 applications and a good mix of applications from worthy causes in the local area. With just £5,000 to share the panel had tough decisions to make but we tried to share the funding so that a diverse range of projects would benefit.”

Beneficiaries of the new fund include:

Martin’s Fun Day

St Johns CE Burscough

Burscough Community Farm

Burscough Nifty Fifties

West Lancashire Cricket Development Group

Burscough Priory Academy

Dave Evans, from Burscough Nifty Fifties, said: “Nifty 50s are delighted to receive this very generous grant. We are still recovering from Covid financially, but the donation will be used expand our choices on offer. The specific project will be decided after consultation with our membership, currently 114 people and growing.”

For further information on the homes at The Grange at Yew Tree Park contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough-022548