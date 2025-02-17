Burscough community fund helps six local groups
Successful groups include a fun day that will support Burscough Methodist Church, a community farm and high school counselling sessions.
Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “We had a great response to our Burscough Fund with 22 applications and a good mix of applications from worthy causes in the local area. With just £5,000 to share the panel had tough decisions to make but we tried to share the funding so that a diverse range of projects would benefit.”
Beneficiaries of the new fund include:
- Martin’s Fun Day
- St Johns CE Burscough
- Burscough Community Farm
- Burscough Nifty Fifties
- West Lancashire Cricket Development Group
- Burscough Priory Academy
Dave Evans, from Burscough Nifty Fifties, said: “Nifty 50s are delighted to receive this very generous grant. We are still recovering from Covid financially, but the donation will be used expand our choices on offer. The specific project will be decided after consultation with our membership, currently 114 people and growing.”
