Burnley MP Given Tour of New Housing Development

Barratt Homes recently welcomed Member of Parliament for Burnley, Oliver Ryan, for a development tour in Lancashire.

In collaboration with the National House Building Council (NHBC), the housebuilder invited the constituency MP to its Brun Lea Heights development on Rossendale Road in Burnley to view the construction progress and learn more about the plans for the new community.

During the tour of the development, the MP was given an insight into the properties under construction and viewed the onsite amenities, accompanied by Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, alongside the team from the NHBC.

Oliver Ryan MP said: “I would like to extend my thanks to Barratt Homes for the opportunity to visit their fantastic new development right here in Burnley. There is a real need for high-quality, modern housing in our area, and it was a pleasure to meet the dedicated team behind the project.

Oliver Ryan MP with the Barratt Homes and NHBC representatives at Brun Lea Heights

“The development not only offers sustainable homes but also fosters a strong sense of community for its residents. I look forward to seeing the site completed and would encourage further investment in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.”

The 87-home community has been a sought-after setting for house hunters since its launch.

Whilst investing in Burnley and its surrounding communities, Barratt Homes is committed to giving nature a home and building sustainably.

As part of its dedication to local wildlife, the leading housebuilder is installing over 25 bird boxes and bat boxes across Brun Lea Heights, alongside two wildflower meadows and two biodiversity areas.

Two acres of open space are also being created, with hedgehog highways and bee friendly planting, and plans are in place to plant over 130 new trees and more than 780 sapling hedgerows throughout the community.

What’s more, the development also features electric car charging points and 57% of homes will have solar or photovoltaic panels.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Ryan to our Brun Lea Heights development, not only to exhibit the progress we’ve made but also to share our exciting plans for this new community.”

Darren Horner, Regional Director for the North West at NHBC, commented: “We are grateful Mr Ryan took the time to visit Barratt Homes’ Brun Lea Heights development. It’s a prime example of quality house building led by a dedicated site manager, as demonstrated by David Green’s recent Pride in the Job Quality Award win for his work at this development.

“For more than 40 years, NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards have championed the highest standards of house building in the UK. The homes Mr Ryan visited will be enjoyed by their residents for decades to come and we’re pleased to have had the chance to showcase the high standards this site has been built to.”

Now well-established, the development features a range of three and four bedroom homes close to Rossendale Valley. Residents can benefit from strong commuter links, and a wide range of essential amenities on their doorstep.

Brun Lea Heights currently has a selection of three and four bedroom properties available with prices starting from £247,500.

For more information about the properties available, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.