Burnley Council and Burnley Business Improvement District confirm return of Town Warden Initiative
The return of uniformed wardens, funded collaboratively by Burnley Council and Burnley BID, follows a successful trial that garnered positive feedback from local businesses. The wardens will patrol the town centre seven days a week, actively challenging and reporting individuals and groups engaged in anti-social behaviour. Their presence is expected to foster a safer environment for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.
"The return of the wardens marks a significant step in our commitment to improving safety in Burnley’s town centre, and the surrounding areas” said Laurence O’Connor, BID Chairperson. “We are grateful for the support from Burnley Council and the invaluable feedback from our local businesses, which underscores the necessity of this initiative.”
Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Development & Growth, Councillor Lubna Khan said: “With the completion of Town2Turf and Pioneer Place, two key projects from the Burnley Town Centre and Canalside Masterplan, we remain committed to making Burnley a welcoming destination. Working together with Burnley BID, we are focused on tackling anti-social behaviour and enhancing the overall security of our town centre. Reinstating the town warden programme will provide a visible presence in the town centre, and positive feedback from our trial highlights its importance.
Should the project prove successful, Burnley BID will work with businesses and partners to consider extending the initiative into future years, further solidifying their commitment to maintaining a vibrant and safe community.
For more information about the town warden initiative or other BID projects, please visit www.burnleybid.co.uk
