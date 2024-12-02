Burnley care home welcomes Mayor to Christmas Fayre

HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, Lancashire, held its annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday 28th November and were delighted to welcome in their local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff at Dove Court Care Home, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care, were delighted to welcome the public into the care home to enjoy a range of fun activities, stalls and competitions. Light refreshments were also provided, including a variety of snacks.

Dove Court’s guest of honour at the event was the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain, who stopped by for a quick tour of the home and chatted with some of the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, said:

Dove Court Care Home - Nicola Martin and Margaret Richardson

“It was a wonderful fayre, and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. Thank you to all the stallholders and everyone involved!”

Dove Court’s Home Manager, Catherine Brierley, commented:

“What a fantastic occasion! The turn-out from the local community was fantastic, and we were delighted to be visited by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Shah Hussain.

“We’ve been particularly grateful for the support from local businesses, who helped to advertise the event and donated items for the stalls and raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dove Court Care Home - Janice Firminger, Mayor Shah Hussain and Stephanie Tillotson

“These included Burnley Leisure Centre, The Swan and Goose, Summer Palace, Jenny Noble for her hair voucher, New Waggoners, Farmhouse Biscuits, Gala Bingo, Sweet City, Mojitos, Pendle Mill, Ragnar's Relics and Floki’s Pyrography.”