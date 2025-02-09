Burnley care home residents share success to long marriage in celebration of their love stories

Residents at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, Lancashire, have been sharing and reminiscing about their own love stories to mark Valentine’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents Margaret Tyman, aged 85, and Donald Tyman, aged 83, have revealed their beautiful journey of love, family, joy and adventure. Both Margaret and Donald came from humble backgrounds and beginnings.

Margaret was born on May 26, 1943, and worked as a typist at Burnley Express and went on to work at Altham’s travel, whilst Donald, who was born on May 23, 1941, worked as an Electrical Engineer at Lucus. Margaret and Donald first met at Blackburn Mecca Dance Hall in 1961, when they crossed paths and soon began courting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret was 17 and Donald was 19 when they first met, which sparked a lifelong partnership that was built on their shared dreams and deep affection for each another. After a courtship, Donald proposed to Margaret in 1963 on the backstreet and they were married on March 20, 1965, at St James’ Church in Accrington.

Residents from HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, Gordon Cilgram and Joan Cilgram on their wedding day

Margaret and Donald soon after started a family, having two sons called David and Duncan which led to their three grandchildren. Later in life, Donald moved into Dove Court Care Home in September 2023, soon followed by Margaret in December 2023.

When asked what their secret is to a happy marriage, Margaret Tyman commented:

"We like a lot of the same things and loved travelling together. We like spending time with each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another couple at Dove Court Care Home, Gordon Cilgram, aged 91, and Joan Cilgram, aged 93, also shared their pearls of wisdom and advice with fellow residents and colleagues. Joan was born on October 18, 1932, worked in Telegrams in the Post Office, whilst Gordon, who was born on February 10, 1934, and was an Engineer in the Post Office.

Residents from HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, Donald Tyman and Margaret Tyman on their wedding day

Joan and Gordon first met at the Post Office in 1955 when they crossed paths, and they soon began courting. Joan was 22 and Gordon was 21 when they first met. Following dating, they were married in 1958 at Winter Road Methodist Church in Great Harwood and will be celebrating their 67-year wedding anniversary this year.

Gordon and Joan have one daughter called Barbara who they fondly enjoy spending time with. Joan and Gordon enjoy reminiscing and recollecting the times spent going over to Grange Over Sands with friends, holidaying in England and going on train holidays to Scotland.

Their memorable holidays included celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary going on a train holiday to Scotland. The house Joan and Gordon used to live in has been passed down from generation to generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what their secret is to a happy marriage, Gordon Cilgram stated:

Residents from HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, Gordon Cilgram and Joan Cilgram now

“We’ve had a very happy marriage. We never fall out and love each other very much. The key is communication!”

Gordon moved into Dove Court in July 2023 and Joan moved in shortly afterwards in August 2023. Both couples will be celebrating their love for each other by attending a special Valentine's Day lunch at Dove Court on Friday, February 14, where all resident couples have been invited to attend, organised by the home.

Couples will be treated to a fabulous three course meal and will join in Valentine’s Day themed activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Brierley, HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home Manager, said:

Residents from HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, Donald Tyman and Margaret Tyman now

“Our residents love stories are a testament to their true love, commitment, and the beauty of their shared experiences. Their love stories are a legacy of warmth, laughter, and shows a family deeply enriched by their love for each other.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes