Burnley care home resident and RAF veteran honoured during VE Day celebrations

As the nation comes together to commemorate VE Day, HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, Lancashire, proudly honoured one of its own wartime heroes—resident and RAF veteran Margaret Phenix, who is 99 years old. Margaret has been sharing her memories of World War II and Victory in Europe (VE) Day, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 8, 2025.

Margaret, who will celebrate her 100th birthday this December, shared memories of her time serving in the Royal Air Force during a special VE Day event held at the home. At just 17 years old, she enlisted in the RAF and supported wartime efforts by delivering essential goods via aircraft—an experience she recalls with immense pride.

Originally from Kercoder in Scotland, Margaret moved to Burnley in the 1970s with her husband, who worked on the railways. Together, they raised 11 children and created a lasting legacy that includes 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

“Live life how you find it. Life is how you take it—do your best,” said Margaret, reflecting on both her service and life’s journey.

Resident, Margaret Phenix at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home with Wellbeing Coordinator, Nicola Martin

The VE Day celebration at Dove Court will include a tribute to Margaret’s service, alongside patriotic music, wartime-themed refreshments, and stories from the era.

Stephanie Tillotson, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, said:

“Margaret is an amazing lady who loved her time in the RAF and is proud of what she has achieved. It’s an honour to celebrate her on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.”

Nicola Martin, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, stated:

“I always love sitting and talking to Margaret—her stories bring history to life.”

Margaret remains a proud symbol of resilience, service, and spirit—values that Dove Court was proud to highlight as part of its VE Day commemorations.

