Burnley Care Home Hosts Fun-Filled Annual Sports Day with Residents, Schools and Local Dignitaries

HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home in Burnley, Lancashire, recently hosted its much-loved annual Sports Day, bringing together residents, colleagues, local schoolchildren, and even the town’s Mayor for a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, and community spirit.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from everyone involved, with classic games including relay races, target games, archery, tug ’o’ war, and the ever-popular egg and spoon race. The care home’s grounds were buzzing with energy and excitement as residents cheered on participants and even joined in the fun.

Ridgewood and Casterton Avenue schools were star competitors, showing spirited teamwork in the tug ’o’ war and full involvement across all events. Their presence added a vibrant touch of youth and energy to the day’s festivities.

The care home's talented chefs kept everyone refreshed with a drinks table offering a selection of refreshments, ensuring participants and spectators alike stayed hydrated and happy throughout the day.

Rose Jackson and Martin Ingham at HC-One Dove Court Care Home’s Sports Day event

A special highlight of the event was the visit from Mayor Paul Reynolds and his daughter Nya, who graciously joined resident judges in presenting medals to the participants. Their presence brought a sense of pride and recognition to the event, making the day even more memorable for all involved.

Lauren Kelly, Nicola Martin, Janice Firminger, and Maizi Martin – all Wellbeing Coordinators at Dove Court – played a key role in bringing the day together, supported by the wider care team. Nicola Martin shared her gratitude, saying, “A huge thank you to Rose Jackson for being our resident judge and to both schools for their attendance.”

Nurse Associate Georgina Dobson reflected on the joy of the day: “Seeing the residents laughing and smiling reminds me just how much I love my job.”

Maizi Martin added, “Such a good day, thank you to Nicola Martin for organising it.”

Mayor Paul Reynolds, Nya Reynolds and Casterton Avenue School at HC-One Dove Court Care Home’s Sports Day event

With sunshine, smiles, and a strong sense of community, this year’s Sports Day was a heartwarming celebration of togetherness, demonstrating the vibrant spirit of life at Dove Court Care Home.

