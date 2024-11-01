Burnley Believes… In Christmas! Christmas Light Switch On set to return this November

The much-anticipated Burnley Believes Christmas Light Switch On is set to make a marvellous return on Saturday 16th November, filled with dazzling activities, delightful entertainment, and a sprinkle of magic sure to get everyone in the spirit of Christmas.

Launching from 12pm, the streets will be buzzing with holiday cheer as families enjoy a host of Christmas activities, including Crazy Golf, festive face painting and a Fun Fair. Little ones can meet their favourite characters as Lilo and Stitch mascots make an exciting appearance, while families can explore an enchanting prize-filled Festive Trail across the town.

Bringing a magical touch to the festivities, the Burnley Silver Alliance Brass Band will set the perfect yuletide tone with classic Christmas tunes, while over on the live stage, an array of performers will entertain the crowds. Expect music and dance performances from local dance schools, a special appearance by Burnley College’s Performing Arts group, and a lively interactive Elf Show. As the excitement builds, the Burnley Panto Society will also delight audiences with a sneak peek of their upcoming production of Peter Pan, bringing some extra sparkle to the celebrations.

As the day unfolds, the magical lantern parade—led by the incredible Batala Lancaster drummers—will wind its way through the town centre from 4:15 pm, accompanied by none other than Santa Claus himself and his merry elves. The festive parade will lead to the grand finale, where the Christmas Light Switch-On will take place at 5.15pm, complete with a countdown and snow cannons firing a flurry of magic on Burnley’s St James’s street.

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager said “We can’t wait to see the community come together for what promises to be a truly spectacular day. The Burnley Believes Christmas Light Switch-On is all about creating lasting memories for families, and with the magical lantern parade, live performances, and of course, the light switch-on, we’re expecting a fantastic turnout.”

For more information on Burnley Believes, please visit https://discoverburnley.co.uk/whatson/burnley-believes-christmas-light-switch-on-saturday-16th-november/.