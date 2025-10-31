Building society swaps members’ Rosemere tokens for cash

Joel (second right) and his colleagues from Fishergate’s Skipton Building Society (from the left) Gabrielle, Laura and Harrison with their Charitable Giving Scheme donation for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Members of Fishergate’s branch of the Skipton Building Society, who put their Charitable Giving Scheme token into the box for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, achieved a donation of £600 for the charity.

The building society ran its token exchange scheme for four weeks after asking members to nominate their favourite local causes. Of these, the three most popular were each given a token box. The branch’s financial services consultant Joel Winstanley explained: “Members had September to place their token in the box of their choice.

“The charity with most tokens received £1,000, with the second placed charity receiving £600 and the third, £400.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to the Skipton Building Society for this donation and would like to thank all of its members, who nominated us in the first place to become one of the trio of charities to have a token box and then everyone, who gave us their token. It’s especially heartening to receive this donation on the back the public’s support.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk