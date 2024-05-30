Building society kits out Lancashire football team
Under the new partnership, the Raptors kicked off the football season with a new kit and will be wearing the Society’s logo as they compete in the upcoming tournament.
The team’s home ground is Pendle Forest Sports Club, for which the secretary is Marsden Building Society’s Business Transformation Manager, Andrew Sunter.
Andrew joined the Club’s committee, and became the Secretary, in 2022 to give back to his local community whilst utilising his business knowledge.
Andrew commented: “I’m proud to announce that the Marsden is sponsoring the Pendle Forest Raptors U14s team, and I’m excited to see the team tackle the season in their new kits. These new kits will not only boost the team’s confidence but also showcase the club’s commitment to professionalism. The Pendle Forest Sports Club houses more than just football teams, it’s a vital hub for the local community. It provides a safe space for young people to develop their skills and socialise.”
Shaun Howarth-Blades, Club Manager, added: "Grassroots football is a massive part of our local community in East Lancashire. It's fantastic that local businesses are willing to show their support by helping to provide funding for kits. Thank you to everyone at Marsden Building Society for their support for the Raptors."
The Pendle Forest Sports Club offers a welcoming environment for young footballers, including the Raptors and other youth teams.
Beyond the club’s grassroots football programme, the club is a central hub for the community. The vibrant space features senior cricket matches, a café open six days a week, a function room for hire and an outdoor patio where parents can relax while their children play safely nearby.
For more information about Marsden Building Society and the work it does in the community, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.