Bug Hotels in Winckley Square Gardens

Hotels with bugs come in two forms. Those with bed bugs that you would always want to avoid and those with secret electronic devices recording your every word. However, the new Bug Hotels in Winckley Square are neither of these. They are hotels for bugs.

These are habitats which encourage bugs to thrive. Insects are crucial to healthy ecosystems. They pollinate plants, they aerate the soil, break down organic matter and they provide food for birds and other animals higher up the food chain.

The Friends of Winckley Square (FoWS) are committed to the health of the Gardens and are aware of the potentially catastrophic decline in UK flying insects in recent years.

FoWS’ Patricia Harrison & Sally Stone approached Matthew Armitt, Sally Lofthouse & Ecaterina Stefanescu at the Institute of Architecture at the University of Lancashire with the suggestion that undergraduate students might like the challenge of designing Bug Hotels.

Brighter than Blackpool

The outcome was stunning and the commitment of the students really impressive. Working in groups they set about researching the key characteristics of an effective Bug Hotel. They identified a range of insects and their needs. They considered locations where bug hotels can attract specific insect types.

They were asked to design prototypes using modelling material. Ultimately a bug hotel with a long life in Preston’s climate will be constructed from sturdy materials.

The variety of outcomes is also in part down to design. The students considered what impact the hotels would have on the public and on understanding their purpose.

Mick and Andy from the Parks team placed the hotels in the south east of the Square. The area has good leaf cover from the trees and it’s where cuttings and decaying deadwood is laid to recycle nutrients into the soil.

One of the creators of this bug hotel at UCLan

The weather forecast for the next few days is good and everyone is welcome to visit the Gardens and view the students’ designs. If you have a favourite, or a broader comment, then feel free to post on the FoWS Facebook page. If you are interested in becoming a gardening volunteer working individually or with a team, contact [email protected] and she will pass your details on to Sue Clarke.

Photos from Steve Harrison of FoWS