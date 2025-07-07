BTS fans take the spotlight in latest K-Pop documentary heading to Vue's across Lancashire
For those itching for new content from the band, arriving somewhat sooner than the reunion is BTS Army: Forever We Are Young, a brand-new documentary celebrating the fans that helped catapult 21st century pop icons BTS into global stardom.
Screening at Vue's across Lancashire from Wednesday 30 July to Sunday 3 August, tickets for the screenings are on sale now. Not only that, but fans will also be able to buy limited edition merch for the film – a themed reusable drinks cup and popcorn tin.
The film travels the globe, showcasing fans at a BTS-focused ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas; a dance instructor in Seoul who only teaches BTS choreography; and fans who’ve been organising since 2013 to help BTS dominate the charts.
Defying stereotypes of the typical K-Pop fan, BTS Army: Forever We Are Young explores the intergenerational, culturally savvy, and socially active world of the band’s fans.
Bobby Hussain, General Manager at Vue Blackburn, said: “Without fail, our BTS screenings have captured the hearts of audiences, with thousands of fans up and down the country coming to Vue to celebrate the K-Pop mega-band. This documentary will spin the camera, focusing on the amazing fan base that has made BTS the global sensation they are today – we can’t wait to share it with our customers.”
To book tickets, visit www.myvue.com