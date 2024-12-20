Broughton church hosts special Christmas carol concert for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
A packed concert audience, which included the Mayor of Chorley, Coun. Gordon France, enjoyed the voices of Broughton Parish Choir, Preston Cecilian Choral Society and members of Preston Orpheus Choir along with the emotionally charged vocals of 16-year-old soloist Shinaya Hunte, of Blackpool, and the rousing musicianship of Lostock Hall Memorial Band.
The concert, which was organised by Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising team, was sponsored by Blackpool-based Nathans Chartered Certified Accountants, whose founding MD, Joe Bannister, was also in attendance.
Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re so grateful to the church’s vicar, the Rev Canon Fleur Green, the choirs, the band, our readers, our sponsor, to James Hall & Co Ltd (SPAR), for its donation of cakes, and of course and by no means least, all our fabulous concert goers, who sang their hearts out for us to make for a truly wonderful and memorable evening.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.
The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk