British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans Programme reveals its North West Ambassadors for 2025

Lauren Rowland and Hannah Muir, founders of Craft + Common

Lauren Rowland and Hannah Muir, founders of Craft + Common, a unique all-in-one craft studio and bar, are among business owners from across all of the UK announced today as Start Up Loans’ 2025 Ambassadors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Rowland and Hannah Muir, founders of Craft + Common, a unique all-in-one craft studio and bar, are among business owners from across all of the UK announced today as Start Up Loans’ 2025 Ambassadors.

The pair had been friends since secondary school and had always dreamed of starting a business together despite working across a variety of corporate roles. Following the pandemic in 2023, they decided there is no time like the present and launched Craft + Common in Lytham St Annes with a mission to create a vibrant community space where people can socialise and have fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get their concept off the ground, Lauren and Hannah secured a total of £50,000 in Start Up Loan funding from GC Business Finance, split equally across the two founders*.

The business offers pottery painting and ‘paint and sip’ events in a fun, relaxing and social environment. It has grown significantly over the past two years, and Lauren and Hannah have since self-funded the opening of two additional studios in Lymm and Lancaster. This has allowed them to create more jobs and bring their creative, community-focused concept to more communities across the North.

Lauren and Hannah are looking to continue expanding the Craft + Common brand across the North, leveraging insights and experience gained from their first three studios.

Now in its tenth year, Start Up Loans Ambassadors shines a spotlight on remarkable UK entrepreneurs who have turned their business ideas into reality with support from the government-backed initiative. Each Ambassador has been chosen for showcasing the determination, innovation and resilience needed to grow a small business, while inspiring others to pursue their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Rowland, Co-founder of Craft + Common, said: “The past two years of growing Craft + Common have been incredibly rewarding, and I still can’t quite believe we’ve expanded to three studios in that time. A big part of this journey has been the support we received through the Start Up Loans programme, so Hannah and I are proud to be named the North West Ambassadors this year.

“We’ve developed so much as business owners, and the support we’ve received from our local community and beyond has been amazing. I remember being sat in business studies classes with Hannah, and now we are running our very own successful business. We’re excited to share our story and hopefully inspire others to begin their own entrepreneurial journey.”

In addition to 12 Ambassadors from each of the UK’s Nations and regions, two additional Ambassadors have been selected from specialist groups supported by the programme who may face challenges in accessing funding elsewhere. One is from the armed forces veterans community and the other from the 18-24 Gen Z age group.

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products at the British Business Bank said:“We are incredibly proud to mark ten years of Start Up Loans Ambassadors, which continues to highlight the achievements of extraordinary UK entrepreneurs who have brought their business ideas to life with the help of our government-backed programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no doubt that Lauren and Hannah will inspire other aspiring business owners to bring their start-up plans to life. Their growth in just a few years is impressive.”

Alex Mearns Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, added:“It’s been amazing to watch the Craft + Common brand flourish over the past two years. Lauren and Hannah’s passion for their business is clear, and their journey shows others what’s possible when you take that first step into entrepreneurship. We’re incredibly proud to have supported them from the start and we can’t wait to see where they take the business next.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loan programme has delivered more than 125,000 loans to business owners across the UK, amounting to more than £1.27bn of funding. Of those loans, 40% of loan recipients have been women and 20% from Black, Asian, and Other Minority Ethnic backgrounds (not including White Minorities).

Blair McDougall, Minister for Small Businesses and Economic Transformation, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Entrepreneurs have the bright ideas, the commitment, and the nose for opportunities. But too often they lack the finance to make the most of this and to contribute to growing our economy. That’s why it’s so important that we make sure that those with the ambition to start up, have access to the finance they need.

“As part of our Plan for Small Businesses, we are funding up to 69,000 additional Start Up Loans to support the next generation of small business owners so they can achieve the success of those being celebrated here today.”

Regional breakdown of loans since 2012

UK Region Loans Made Amount Lent (m) East Midlands 7,400 £74.7 East of England 9,656 £102.4 London 25,048 £248.6 North East 6,507 £63.0 North West 16,039 £158.3 Northern Ireland 2,385 £21.4 Scotland 8,345 £82.7 South East 13,914 £151.7 South West 11,175 £113.1 Wales 5,305 £54.9 West Midlands 10,558 £106.0 Yorkshire and The Humber 11,391 £115.1 Region not obtained 76 £0.76 Grand Total 127,799 Approx £1.29bn

Source: Start Up Loans, 30 September 2025

Through a network of business support partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides:

access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants to develop a business plan

fixed-interest first and second loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business

mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

For more information and to hear more about our 2025 Ambassadors, please visit: https://www.startuploans.co.uk/about-us/start-up-loans-ambassador-programme/2025-2026