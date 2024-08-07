Bringing Sustainability Action to the Northwest

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has partnered with several of its members to bring a major “green” seminar to Blackpool.

‘Sustainably Speaking’ will take place on 4th October at the Lancashire Energy HQ, part of the Blackpool & the Fylde College campus.

The event is designed for decision-makers and those involved in sustainability projects and energy procurement within large multi-site organisations.

With climate change and green issues high on the agenda for many county businesses, the Chamber, alongside members including the college, Sustainable Energy First and the North West Aerospace Alliance have come together – along with experts in the field to discuss the issues which matter.

A Sustainably Speaking event

Amongst the issues being discussed at this free event include Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions and how to “mind your language” when it comes to so-called greenwashing and what best practices are when it comes to energy management and sustainability.

There will also be an opportunity for delegates to have a tour of the Lancashire Energy HQ which includes a state-of-the-art energy and training centre and an on-site nuclear power plant simulator.

Speaking at the event; Sustainability Energy First CEO - Michael Abbott, and Esther Griffin - Account Director at Content Coms, followed by a panel discussion on carbon emissions and best practices in sustainability, including Jane Cole - Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, Sophie Addison - Marketing & CSR Director from Addison Group, plus representatives from Blackpool & the Fylde College, and energy experts from Sustainable Energy First.

Hosting the event is Partnerships Manager Ben Beetham from Sustainable Energy First, who has worked closely with the Chamber for many years. Commenting on the event Ben said: “We have held a number of Sustainably Speaking events already, from our round table event filmed on location at our offices in St Annes, to our popular in person event held in Manchester a few months ago, so it seemed natural to bring it back to the Fylde and the home of Sustainable Energy First.

“One of our passions is to support existing renewable energy and form and build relationships with a like-minded community.

"Lancashire Energy HQ is the perfect place to hold this event as it reflects the investment being made within the energy industry and a commodity which should be used to its full potential. We are aiming to grow the reach of our events and share our knowledge and experience in the energy industry through other forms of content like videos and podcasts.”

A spokesperson for the Chamber said: “This event is essential for Lancashire businesses of all shapes and sizes who have either cemented their green credentials or who are just starting to dip their toes into sustainable practices.

“The Chamber is getting more and more enquiries regarding the best practices when it comes to energy, and we hope this event will cast some much-needed light on the subject.”

The event starts at 10am with delegate tours at 9.30am and 1pm and there will be lunch provided and there will also be chance for networking.

To register, visit https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/sustainably-speaking-event/